Newlab Co-Working Space / CIVILIVN

Newlab Co-Working Space / CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

Courtesy of CIVILIVN

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Institutional Buildings, Cowork Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: CIVILIVN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Design Team:CIVILIVN
  • Landscape:MVVA
  • Furniture Fabrication:Tietz Baccon
  • Building Architect:Worrell Yeung
  • Mep/Fp/Fa/Lighting:Engineering Solutions
  • Elevator:Jenkins Huntington
  • Structural:Silman Engineers
  • Security:Lerner Solutions
  • Contractor:Corcon Construction
  • Expediter:RPO, Inc.
Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

Text description provided by the architects. CIVILIVN, a New York-based creative studio, was engaged by Newlab to transform 77 Washington, a nearly 30,000 square-foot space near its Brooklyn Navy Yard Headquarters. Newlab and CIVILIVN collaborated to reimagine the 1930s-era manufacturing building at 77 Washington Avenue into a cutting-edge space designed to accommodate Newlab’s rapidly expanding community of over 800 engineers, entrepreneurs, and inventors applying transformative technologies to things that matter.

Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

The new project follows CIVILIVN’s work designing Newlab’s 84,000 square-foot headquarters at Building 128, a former shipbuilding facility in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. A few blocks from the Navy Yard, 77 Washington provides six floors of additional space for the burgeoning community. Current members located at 77 Washington include founding member StrongArm Technologies. Recently, Newlab and StrongArm partnered to pilot a program leveraging StrongArm’s sensor-based technology platform to bring Newlab staff and member companies back to work safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The design of 77 Washington maintains the original industrial character of the manufacturing building while reinventing it as a contemporary workspace. Conference rooms bisect the open floors, creating distinct zones that remain flexible enough to accommodate company growth. A mix of individual workstations, informal breakout areas, and private conference rooms supports both collaborative and focused, independent work.

Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

The design of the ground level invites the energy of the neighborhood into the building to create a space where members can socialize and collaborate in an unstructured way. Large windows soften the boundaries between the interiors and the street, while the plan emphasizes the transitions between the lobby, lounge, conference area, and private garden, resulting in a procession of distinct areas that remain interconnected with one another. A custom-designed reception desk made of aluminum laminate mounted on painted plywood tubes offers a contemporary element set against the building’s original floors, masonry walls, and exposed ceiling girders.

Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

For the furniture, CIVILIVN refinished Art Deco-era pieces with highly durable materials, including Kvadrat/Raf Simons fabrics, creating a distinctive workspace that can be seamlessly tailored to companies' specific operational needs. The desk line can stand alone as individual workstations or be grouped into team pods that read as a single, built-in architectural element. Throughout, pieces inspired by artists Donald Judd and Isamu Noguchi reference New York City’s creative heritage, resulting in an elevated environment that attracts leading start-ups. The understated forms of the furniture and natural colors of the finishes create an inviting, gallery-like space that complements the aesthetic of the Newlab headquarters.

Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

The building is equipped with amenities that support today’s work culture, including assembly areas, lounges, kitchenettes, private phone booths, and secure bike storage.

Courtesy of CIVILIVN
Courtesy of CIVILIVN

