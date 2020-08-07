Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners

Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners

Save this project
Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners

Courtesy of Apple© Chaoying Yang© Chaoying Yang© Chaoying Yang+ 5

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail, Retail Interiors
Chaoyang Qu, China
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Apple
Courtesy of Apple

Text description provided by the architects. Sanlitun is a vibrant urban quarter in Beijing, home to Apple’s first store in China built in 2008. Relocating to a more prominent site adjacent to the previous, Apple Sanlitun seeks to create a new dialogue with the surrounding pedestrian streets, addressing the large open square that is a social focus for the district.

The design is the result of a close collaboration between Apple’s teams and the integrated engineering and design teams at Foster + Partners.

Stefan Behling, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners said: “Apple Sanlitun is all about being open and inviting – visually, physically and metaphorically. A store is a grand place that connects the inside and the outside.”

Save this picture!
© Chaoying Yang
© Chaoying Yang

Drawing on the vibrant energy of the area, Apple Sanlitun has a porous building envelope that opens out onto all four sides and connects to the multi-layered circulation network. The principal glazed façade facing the central square floods the display areas inside with natural light. Two monumental stone staircases on either side of the store leading up to the Genius Grove on the upper level. Lined with trees that add greenery to the perimeter, the glazed façade to the rear allows light into space and dematerialises the boundary between the inside and the outside. The Forum, situated within the grand upper level, forms an animated backdrop to space, which steps down with integrated upholstered leather seating forming a viewing gallery for the lively square outside.

Save this picture!
© Chaoying Yang
© Chaoying Yang

The store is protected by a large overhanging roof providing shelter from the heavy rain and intense summer sun. 390 square-metres of integrated rooftop photovoltaic panels partially offset the energy consumption of the store and a bespoke integrated ceiling system seamlessly houses ventilation, cooling, fire protection equipment, and lighting equipment. Additional energy-saving measures include advanced façade design, optimised air conditioning, and efficient lighting systems.

Apple Sanlitun also features a unique structural system that has been used for the first time in China – a Special Truss Moment Frame is designed to effectively resist seismic forces while allowing large column-free interior spaces. Tuned mass dampers reduce excessive vibration in the cantilevered upper level and Buckling Restrained Braced Frames minimise the structural impact on the existing basement.

Save this picture!
© Chaoying Yang
© Chaoying Yang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Apple San Li Tun, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners" 07 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945111/apple-store-sanlitun-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream