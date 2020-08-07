Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Xi'an Exhibition Center / gmp Architects

Xi'an Exhibition Center / gmp Architects

Save this project
Xi'an Exhibition Center / gmp Architects

© CreatAR Images© CreatAR Images© CreatAR Images© CreatAR Images+ 10

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center
Xi'an, China
  • Architect In Charge:Meinhard von Gerkan, Nikolaus Goetze, Volkmar Sievers
  • Competition Lead:Julian Lahme
  • Competition Team:Wenguang Zhang, Aleksandra Blazhevska, Yitian Gao, Hanbai Li, Mathilde Claus, Hanna Diers, Konstanze Essmann, Anna Falkenbach, Hannah Marie Hormel, Jan Jungclaus, Katharina Keese, Matthias Ludes, Knut Maass, Xiang Shi, Tom Schülke, Mark Streich, Antonia Walgenbach, Urs Wedekind, Björn Bahnsen
  • Scheme Design Project Management:Julian Lahme, Alexander Schnieber
  • Scheme Design Team:Wenguang Zhang, Aleksandra Blazhevska, Yitian Gao, Hanbai Li, Elena Alexeeva, Elena Cubillo, Rui Gao, Tim Koehne, Wiebke Meyenburg, Aegidius Vockenhuber, Michèle Watenphul, Xiaowei Weng
  • Contract Administration:Min Fang, Florian Wiedey, Yuwei Miao
  • Partner Firm In China:Tongji Architectural Design(group) Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Tongji Urban Planning & Design Institute
  • Structural Design:sbp, schlaich bergermann partner
  • Landscape Architect:WES Landschaftsarchitektur
  • Facade Design:SuP Ingenieure GmbH
  • Project Management China:Lei Cai, Mengxuan Qu, Xiaodong Sa
  • Client:Xi'an Silk Road International Convention and Exhibition Center Co., Ltd., Xi'an Chanba Ecological Zone Management Committee
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Xi'an, which is known for its terracotta soldiers, served thirteen of China’s dynasties as capital and once was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. As an important component of the New Silk Road, the Silk Road International Exhibition & Convention Center has been erected in the north-east of the city.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The building complex, created under the lead management of Architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners, forms the center for industry and trade of Shaanxi Province and, in its architectural language, is intended to combine the local context with the vision of a new economic region.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The first building phase of the exhibition complex has nearly been completed, revealing the basic design idea of creating an analogy with a silk scarf that represents the roofscape, in combination with a solid stone plinth as supporting base. In contrast to the gently curved roofs of the exhibition halls, the far-projecting canopies of the entrance halls feature a rather more monumental design. The geometrically exactly staggered decks are supported on 30-meter-high cross supports.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

In the second construction phase, the volume of the exhibition complex will be doubled, extending it towards the north. Along the central circulation axis, six further halls and a second prestigious entrance building will be built to replicate the pattern of the southern entrance to the overall complex.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

If required, the exhibition halls, with a square area of about 10,000 square meters each and a clear height of 13 meters, can be combined; in addition, the two halls at the southern entrance, with a height of 16 meters and a square area of approx. 16,000 meters, can be used for large events.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The two entrance buildings, which are surrounded by generous public spaces, are linked via two-story corridors with retail areas, gastronomy, and meeting rooms. The upper link spans the street between the first and second construction phases and makes it possible for visitors to reach all parts of the exhibition center under cover.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1399 Huizhan 1st Road, Baqiao District, Xi'an City, Shanxi Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
gmp Architects
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerChina
Cite: "Xi'an Exhibition Center / gmp Architects" 07 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945103/xian-exhibition-center-gmp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

西安丝路国际展览中心 / gmp建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream