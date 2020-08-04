Gapyeong Glam Tree Resort / ArchiWorkshop

+ 25

Architect In Charge: Archiworkshop

Design Team: Archiworkshop

Structural Design : GHDW

Equipment: Sungshin Equipment

Mep Engineer: Shinhan, Seongshin

Biography: Shinhan Legend

The site is rich in chestnut forest and consists of natural contours. When you enter the ground, you feel like you are walking out into the deep forest, and you can see the beautiful scenery of Seori Mountain along with the valley. Seori Mountain is different from time to time and from season to season.

We expected the journey of people to experience the forest, stay here, and take it back. Also, he considered the work of modernizing the nature and culture of Korea. 'Glam Tree' has the meaning of a glamping pavilion and a tree. It also has a comprehensive meaning of rich nature. The unique nature of the earth and the unique, plastic glamping pavilions designed by architects inspired by the leaves and pebbles in the woods combine to create a united glam tree.

When you arrive at Glam Tree, you will first encounter a parking lot with stone walls stacked along the path in the woods. The stone wall made of stones from the earth began with cherishing and cherishing the natural elements that existed there. As you walk through the forest path with wild flowers and wild flowers along the stone wall, you will meet a welcome center that greets visitors.

The Welcome Center respects the shape of the tip of the earth and has a large triangular volume. The structure has a structure with a floating roof, and it is designed to be experienced as part of nature as if it is still in the forest when entering the space. The welcome center functions as a reception desk, restaurant and cafe at the same time. In addition, the welcome center facing the valley is designed as an indoor spa and outdoor infinity heated pool. The middle part of the Welcome Center is a courtyard in the forest, consisting of a staircase terrace in nature that goes down into the valley. From the middle floor of the staircase terrace to the seminar room and movie theater, further down, there is a conference space facing the valley. As such, the Welcome Center actively embraces the terrain of the land and creates various experiences. It is an experience of becoming one with nature through architecture.

Glam Tree's forest is filled with various programs. There are glamping pavilions where you can stay, a nature studio to help you experience the forest, and two tree houses. Glamping pavilions naturally settle like leaf veins on small forest paths along the gentle slope of the forest. Designed in two different shapes, it was inspired by a variety of leaf shapes and pebbles. LEAF GLAMPING PAVILION is divided into a dynamic linear circular shape and a sharp linear boomerang shape. Each glamping has a separate exterior space and view to experience the time in the woods.