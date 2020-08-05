Colour Hostel Renovation / AML Design studio

+ 33

Design Team: Amulong, Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu

Text description provided by the architects. In recent years, the flood of home stay facilities around Beijing and the intense market competition has led to the emergence of a large number of "Moganshan" -like home stay facilities, which can be used for reference and imitation, just like looking in the mirror. However, in Beijing, a cultural and artistic center, the blooming of a hundred flowers is its own uniqueness.

In the practice of design, we will be the space inside the wall material combined with direct space shaping technique, can hope for building the internal space of the "water" into the soul, and a dialogue with existing building a strong relationship, this kind of conversation is not only between the building and space, we hope is between people.

Making the public space look like "unfinished to be continued" makes people feel an unprecedented experience, resulting in a state of "streaking", which depicts the whole space in a rough way.

In order to achieve this "experience", we tried to reduce the space to create a space like a blank canvas, bringing light and shadow into it.

In this way, we created a kind of atmosphere and hoped that it could give people a kind of shocking power, even if it did not bring people a friendly feeling.