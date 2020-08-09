Comarina House / Cidadela Arquitetos

+ 37

Houses • Aruana, Brazil Architects: Cidadela Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 215 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Fernanda Passos

Lead Engineers: Ítalo Motta, Fernanda Passos

Structural Engineering: José Francisco de Castro Serra

Plumbing And Drainage Engineering: Adriano Gonçalves dos Anjos Oliveira

Electrical Engineering And Structured Cabling: Henrique Santos Ribeiro

Collaborating Contractors: José Roberto Santos Souza, Francisco de Souza

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a plot of land that has sizes and outlines very different from the typical geometry of the other properties of the residential complex located in the beach area of Aracaju, Brazil. The house relies on a simplified design that balances the various influences and circumstances established during the conceptual process. The architectural program is distributed along three sections highlighted between thresholds, along the lengthiest, horizontal axis of the lot. Accordingly, the first section is spatially and visually related to its adjacent threshold, as well as to the central area, and provides a place for more intense social activities. The third section, composed of bedrooms, more reserved spaces, is directly attached to the threshold that goes along it.

The central section is marked by emptiness, which allows for greater contact area between the facades and the winds blowing from the east and southeast. In the middle, there is yet another division, starting right in front of the building, a garage that camouflages itself, and in the absence of cars, turns into an even more welcoming courtyard; following, a walkway covered by wooden sun baffles partially reveals what is hidden between the gaps and provides cross-ventilation to the backside; at the back, an open patio connects the swimming pool with the large living room space.

The architectural concept works alongside the concrete structure sketching, resulting in lighter volumes by lifting the building from the ground and providing a more subtle design for the water tanks. Overall, the entire house space is set between two solid concrete slabs, with their beams facing the external parts.

The water tanks are placed over one of the edge beams in the central bedroom, very close to the middle of the span. To preserve the authenticity of the materials and achieve natural architecture and aesthetics, the mostly white house also features wood and glass walls, Portuguese limestone paving, terrazzo flooring, and raw concrete pillars and slabs. One can say that this architecture is marked by a certain logic that reveals itself through a series of studies or researches while knowing the place, the people, the circumstances, and the building techniques. It has a certain intention of being long-lasting... by the simple fact of being grounded.