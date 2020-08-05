Devon Passivhaus / McLean Quinlan

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© Jim Stephenson© Jim Stephenson© Jim Stephenson© Jim Stephenson+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
United Kingdom
  • Clients:Mr and Mrs Dutt
  • Engineering:Tribus, Airey and Coles
  • Landscape:Client
  • Qs:Hosken Parks
  • M&E:Warm
  • Contractor:Goulden and Sons
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Planning for this project was won under Paragraph 79, the Country House Clause, with a design taking inspiration from the surroundings. The overall design is simple and clean. An elegant brick front complements the brickwork of the of garden wall and a discrete front door opening references the gate in the garden wall. Further down, an oriel window breaks through, hinting at what is behind.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Elsewhere, external surfaces are dark render, designed to recede visually in deference to the surrounding garden. Tucked within, the house has a glass roofed courtyard at its center, a winter garden flooding light into the interior. Spaces are arranged around this central core so the building functions both as a home and a gallery for our clients, great collectors of pottery and art, with spaces to display and curate. Comfortable and serene interior spaces are punctuated with tactile and textured materials: reclaimed terracotta, rough sawn oak and clay plaster, to ensure that internally the building feels connected to the garden that inspired it.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The footprint and walls of the original garden inform the design of the house, the landscape is replanted, and historic paths have been re-established. The house is certified Passivhaus, and includes air source heating, MVHR, solar power, battery storage, super-insulation and triple-glazing throughout, to provide over 100% of required energy.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

