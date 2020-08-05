Devon Passivhaus / McLean Quinlan

+ 26

Clients: Mr and Mrs Dutt

Engineering: Tribus, Airey and Coles

Landscape: Client

Qs: Hosken Parks

M&E: Warm

Contractor: Goulden and Sons

Text description provided by the architects. Planning for this project was won under Paragraph 79, the Country House Clause, with a design taking inspiration from the surroundings. The overall design is simple and clean. An elegant brick front complements the brickwork of the of garden wall and a discrete front door opening references the gate in the garden wall. Further down, an oriel window breaks through, hinting at what is behind.

Elsewhere, external surfaces are dark render, designed to recede visually in deference to the surrounding garden. Tucked within, the house has a glass roofed courtyard at its center, a winter garden flooding light into the interior. Spaces are arranged around this central core so the building functions both as a home and a gallery for our clients, great collectors of pottery and art, with spaces to display and curate. Comfortable and serene interior spaces are punctuated with tactile and textured materials: reclaimed terracotta, rough sawn oak and clay plaster, to ensure that internally the building feels connected to the garden that inspired it.

The footprint and walls of the original garden inform the design of the house, the landscape is replanted, and historic paths have been re-established. The house is certified Passivhaus, and includes air source heating, MVHR, solar power, battery storage, super-insulation and triple-glazing throughout, to provide over 100% of required energy.