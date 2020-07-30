Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Ranran Shop / Studio Suido

Ranran Shop / Studio Suido

Save this project
Ranran Shop / Studio Suido

© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Refurbishment
Ibaraki, Japan
  • Architects: Studio Suido
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  69
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tatsuya Tabii
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: lauan
  • Architect In Charge:Studio Suido
  • Construction:Takakura Construction Incorporated
  • Landscape Designer:Enen
  • Plasterer :UETA ARCHITECTS
  • Curtain Designer:Fabricscape
  • Utensils:Bowlpond, SHAREWOODS
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a plan to relocate "Ranran, a specialty ice and potato shop" in Ibaraki, Osaka. The existing shop in the shopping street will be relocated to a single wooden house where the owner's family used to live. And the house was renovated and turned into a new store. When designing the store, we put great importance on the wishes of the customers to be welcomed in a space with Ran-Ran's unique style.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Their main dish is the "Daigaku-Imo, Japanese candied sweat potatoes". The sweet potatoes they use were carefully selected after comparing more than 100 varieties of sweat potatoes from all over Japan.  In addition, after more than 20 years of trial and error, they have established a unique taste and cooking methods that cannot be found anywhere else. Because of the simplicity of the dish, the strong commitment to the ingredients and cooking methods is reflected, and we think it is the "Ran-Ran style'. So, we made a conscious effort to keep the spirit of the store's style in the interior as well.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

We used natural materials such as mud walls, washi paper using persimmon juice, and solid wood. I chose copper as the metal material to harmonize the color tone with the natural material we selected. Copper changes more quickly over time than other metals and will blend in well with the old material. For the mud walls, sweet potato peels, which used to be discarded in large quantities every day, are kneaded into the wall to create original "Ran-Ran style" finishes. We decided to use the existing threshold as it is and emphasized its presence by choosing Apitong-flooring and adding a copper plate transition. We did not rely on the heavy makeup design, which hides the existing materials with new ones, but we tried to recognize the existing structure as a texture and tried to balance new with old carefully.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

In order to harmonize with the context of the surrounding town, we intentionally left the exterior wall finishes as they are. In addition, we removed the wall of the front street and designed an open garden to create a small sequential change in the town. We converted an existing porch with 3.6m of frontage to the entrance, made use of the existing fittings, and added new eaves to extend the generosity of the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

We aimed to create a space where people who visit this shop can feel that there is consistency and harmony with the value of Ran-Ran style dishes. In this way, we hope that the space and the food will add color to the daily lives of our customers.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1-chōme-7-25 Masago, Ibaraki, Osaka 567-0851, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Suido
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentJapan
Cite: "Ranran Shop / Studio Suido" 30 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944800/ranran-shop-studio-suido> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream