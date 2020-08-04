Makers Quarter Block D Office Building / BNIM

+ 25

Design Team: Danielle Buttacavoli, Matthew Porreca, Christianne Jordan, Matthew Winter, Paul Kempton, Dana Sorensen, Jeremy Knoll, Dan Brown

Clients: Lankford and Associates

Engineering: Burkett and Wong Engineers, Syska Hennessy

Landscape: BNIM

Contractor: Hensel Phelps Construction

Text description provided by the architects. As part of Makers Quarter—new art, culture, and innovation district in downtown San Diego’s East Village—Block D has been designed to upend workplace conventions and establish high benchmarks for future development within the district. Providing more than 50,000 SF of office and retail space, Block D evolves current notions about the workplace.

The building redefines the workplace as a healthy, flexible environment for entrepreneurs and artists to create and innovate while fostering a culture of community and synergy that extends beyond the building walls. A landmark project, Block D aims to be the first commercial office building in downtown San Diego to achieve Net Zero Energy and LEED Platinum certification.

As the first office project within the five-block Makers Quarter development, Block D will serve as proof of concept for the remaining four blocks. With retail and restaurant suites on the ground floor, the building has been designed for street-level activation and to encourage interaction from the surrounding community.

Highly flexible office suites utilize natural ventilation through the use of motorized windows and garage doors on each level. An exposed concrete frame integrates with the natural ventilation systems to utilize a night purge of thermal mass for passive cooling during the day. A high-performance facade utilizes two active shading systems that enhance daylighting and enable users to customize daylighting levels within individual tenant spaces.

Drawing from the creative context in and around Makers Quarter, Block D has been designed to attract entrepreneurs, technology companies, start-ups, and artists as future tenants. Opening to its context, the building’s design prompts these occupants to interact and share their process with the neighborhood. Public spaces feature exposed vertical circulation systems, collaborative balcony spaces, and an open entry courtyard.