Sentidos Veterinary Clinic / OCRE arquitetura

Sentidos Veterinary Clinic / OCRE arquitetura

© Cristiano Bauce

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Veterinary, Veterinary Clinic
Bento Gonçalves, Brazil
  • Architects: Ocre arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2045 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cristiano Bauce
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AM Decor, Alumividro, Deca, Esquadrias Finestra, Esquadrias Moschetta, Molder Estruturas
  • Lead Architects:Diego Flamia / Thiago Yuuki Kajiwara
  • Clients:Clínica Veterinária Sentidos
  • Engineering:Molder / Fundacorp
  • Landscape:Ocre arquitetura
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. The project for a veterinary clinic with area of ​​approximately 190m² is located in Bento Gonçalves, in Rio Grande do Sul. To include the entire clinic program, the project was implemented in order to occupy the site up to its side borders. In this way, internal gardens were created to integrate the work rooms with the vegetation from the outside providing natural lighting and ventilation through floor ceiling wide windows.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Plan
Plan
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The access to the clinic is made through a side corridor, marked by an inclined plane of exposed concrete blocks. Concrete is also visible in the precast structure of beams, columns and closing panels. From the reception there is access to the examination rooms that are located in the frontal portion of the building. These rooms overlook the street through the main façade, which is protected by a vertical wooden brise that provides security and privacy. A secondary entrance was designed for the access of the team and has a direct connection with the restricted areas of the clinic, such as surgery and hospitalization. 

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

This project was developed throughout the year 2018 with the premise of executing a quick work, with industrialized elements and components, all designed by the architectural team. During the execution in 2019, the design strategies made it possible to minimize construction activities on site, resulting in a rational, economically sustainable work, with low waste and greater construction precision.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

