V House / AD9 Architects

V House / AD9 Architects
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: AD9 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafele, Jotun, Lafarge Holcim, Toto, Adobe, PT&T, Singfa, Trimble Navigation, Vien Man Furniture, Vietceramics
  • Architect In Charge:AD9 Architects
  • Design Team:Nguyen Nho, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam, Phan Trong Hiep, Nguyen Duc Truyen, Dang Thanh Phat
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project on an old house built from 15 years ago. After careful inspection, we decided to benefit from the old structure and start the renovation based on the useful parts of the house. In order to fully provide the house with daily functions, we implemented a second floor, which is also a combined terrace.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Section
Section
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

This intervention is enough to satisfy the owner’s requirements and, at the same time, doesn’t result in too many changes to the old structures (which would require renovation permits). The current structure includes an entre-sol with a low ceiling, and in the new design we favor the differences of floor cos (height), so changing the height of the entre-sol is necessary.  

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Plans
Plans
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The house has a wide enough width for us to employ a continuous structure along the vertical space. We expand the skylight vertically to create a system of harmony between the dynamic and the static space. Natural lights are provided from the hallway, the buffer space, and the bedrooms. The nature factors spreading from the outdoor to the indoor provide the necessary balance, and thus the daily activities in the house will also be more refreshing.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

AD9 Architects
