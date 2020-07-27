HAN House / Dake Architectural Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

+ 24

Architect In Charge: Pan Yang

Design Team: Pan Yang, Dong Wang, Xueyi Wang

Client: Sangu's yard

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

Text description provided by the architects. Han House is located in a private house in Shunyi, Beijing. The original site is a simple pavilion, pavilion with a pool koi. This area was originally an outdoor tea house for the owner to entertain friends. Since the architectural space could not meet the needs of better experience, it was transformed into an independent tea house. The narrative content of the space remains unchanged and the narrative logic of the space is changed by the new building, which can neither cover up the characteristics of the original site nor change the harmony of the original site. One of the challenges of the project was to build on the original so that it could continue to be integrated with the original building.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

The project belongs to a low-density area with high vegetation coverage and an empty courtyard in the site. The original building volume does not have too much personality, covering only 55 square meters. The reconstructed building area remains unchanged. How to continue the emptiness in the limited site has become the biggest challenge of this design. There is no direct connection between the buildings in the site and the surrounding buildings, and the distance ensures their privacy. The preservation of the surrounding pond also continues the dynamic and vibrant character of the building. All these unique site conditions will be the highlight of the building renovation. The form of the scheme will reshape the properties of the space.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

Save this picture! During construction. Image Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

The renovation of the new building is carried out on the premise of minimal impact on the environment. Meanwhile, its existence should also provide new possibilities for the site facing the future, just like people full of passion and vitality substitute a new attitude towards life into the crowd. The design evaluates the original building, retains the structure of the building, demolishes it and puts functions and Spaces into the original area. The entrance is set on the north side of the site to minimize the area affecting the use of the space. The rusty steel plate space of the entrance foyer increases the texture of the building, and the deep entrance adds the ritual sense of entering the space.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

The west side of the building forms the main full facade of the building, with the south and east adjacent to the courtyard wall. On the west facade, two window boxes float above the pool and mesh with the main building volume, whose modern, simple form is the main skeleton. The sequence relationship among the glass facade of the window, the pool and the courtyard keeps the form of continuous dialogue. When the user faces the courtyard from the window, the identity of the owner is defined. And from the courtyard towards the building will create the attitude of guests, so as to shorten the distance between each other.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

Interior is fundamental key with white, complementary with wood color and gray tile, simple and elegant simple. Through the change of material, the window space on both sides enriches the function of the space. At the same time, the large area of glass window introduces the water shadow into the interior roof, adding to the vitality of the space. The wooden grille on the west facade makes the interior east wall in the change from noon. The boundary between the east wall and the roof arc is blurred to increase the depth of the interior from east to west. The representation of interior space provides an attempt for us to study space and decoration.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

The night view of the building is based on the spatial attribute of the site, and the night "penetration" is another face of the building. The building volume is supported by the building's light, just as the roles of the building and the courtyard are reversed after the fall of the evening. Instead, the inside of the building becomes an "outside" that is easier to observe. In shaping the Angle of space lighting is more free than daylight.