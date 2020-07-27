Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
  3. London Design Festival Announces 2020 Program

London Design Festival Announces 2020 Program

The London Design Festival has announced the program for its 18th edition to be held this fall. Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the festival will return to the city as "a symbol of London's determination to maintain its creative and cultural leadership." Since its inception in 2003, London Design Festival brings together practitioners, retailers and educators to celebrate and promote design annually across the capital.

© London Design Festival
As the organizers state, after a number of cancellations and closures, the Festival this September will provide a platform for the design community to "showcase work at a time when it is needed more than ever, helping to stimulate the creative economy and support young and emerging designers as well as more established names." 

The festival will have a strong local focus with Partner events across the Design Districts to enable visitors to walk between shows. Physical installations will take place alongside virtual exhibitions, and a digital edition of the Global Design Forum aims to bring design thinking to a global audience.

© London Design Festival
London Design Festival Director, Ben Evans CBE says, “The show must go on. Showcasing is essential for the sector to survive and this year, more than ever, we are determined to offer every opportunity for designers to be seen and heard." Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: “It is great news that London Design Festival will take place this year, providing a much-needed platform for creatives and a confidence boost for the capital. Culture and the creative industries will playa central role in accelerating our recovery from COVID-19, and the Festival will continue to strengthen London’s position as the design capital of the world.”

The London Design Festival will take place from 12-20 September 2020. Find out the full program online.

Eric Baldwin
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "London Design Festival Announces 2020 Program" 27 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944066/london-design-festival-announces-2020-program> ISSN 0719-8884

