Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Courtyard House at Mungo Brush / CHROFI

Courtyard House at Mungo Brush / CHROFI

Save this project
Courtyard House at Mungo Brush / CHROFI

© Clinton Weaver© Clinton Weaver© Clinton Weaver© Clinton Weaver+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mungo Brush, Australia
  • Architects: CHROFI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Clinton Weaver
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:Sculptform,Big River Group,Caesarstone,Parisi,Academy Tiles,Alspec - Pro Gluide,Bosch,Euroluce,Graphisoft,Lysaght Steel
  • Clients:FABPREFAB
  • Engineering:Building Services Engineers
  • Landscape:Somewhere
  • Consultants:SDA Structures
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. Courtyard House is a prefabricated, off grid, modern interpretation of the traditional Australian rural home. The verandah is enlarged to become an outdoor room, whilst the traditional perimeter garden is reduced to a contained courtyard to allow the house to engage more directly with its natural surroundings. A sliding screen to the rear of the dwelling allows flexibility between providing an intimate courtyard or opening up to the expansive landscape. At 96sqm the dwelling challenges the scale and notion of the typical Australian home. The building is completely off-grid, generates its own solar power, and harvests its own rainwater. Passive systems are used to naturally ventilate and shade the building.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The prefabricated offsite construction allows the dwelling to lightly touch the ground without degrading the site with invasive construction methodologies. The dwelling sits in the centre of the clearing, resolved as a three-dimensional object floating in space. The building has no sense of a front, back or side, but rather engages with the landscape on all sides. The verandah and enclosed courtyard each provide a mediated connection between the interior and the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The compressed footprint creates a warm and intimate environment that has a dynamic connection to its environment. The multitude of visual connections that cut across the reduced floor plan connects the inhabitants with the ever-changing light quality of the landscape. The brief was to design a small prefabricated home that had a generous sense of space, within a very small footprint, a challenge in a building typology normally dictated by narrow proportions.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The prefabricated modules were to be concealed in the overall form of the building, disguising the typology and giving the structure a sense of permanence on the site. The normally linear proportion of the prefabricated module is disguised by connecting offset modules to create a more generous and dynamic living configuration. The design was to be adapted to different site conditions, this was achieved by developing a floor plan that could be rotated or mirrored to respond to a site’s orientation or aspect.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CHROFI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Courtyard House at Mungo Brush / CHROFI" 21 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944055/courtyard-house-at-mungo-brush-chrofi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream