Bird's Eye Gallery: Amusement Parks

Seeing the Earth from a great distance has been proven to stimulate awe, increase the desire to collaborate, and foster long-term thinking. Daily Overview aims to inspire these feelings — commonly referred to as the Overview Effect — through their imagery, products, and collaborations. By embracing the perspective that comes from this vantage point, the team believes they can stimulate a new awareness that will lead to a better future for our one and only home. Check out Daily Overview's Gallery of Amusement Parks and follow the team's work on their Instagram.

Adventuredome

Las Vegas Strip, Nevada, USA. 36.138056°, -115.167389°



Save this picture! Source: Nearmap. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Adventuredome is a five-acre indoor amusement park on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, USA. The facility's main structure consists of more than 350,000 square feet of pink insulated glass. Inside are two roller coasters, a water ride, rock climbing wall, 18-hole miniature golf course and dozens of carnival games.

Aquatica Water Park

San Antonio, Texas, USA. 29.458417°, -98.698139°

Save this picture! Source: Nearmap. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Check out this Overview of Aquatica, a water park in San Antonio, Texas. Constructed in 2012, Aquatica boasts several water slides, pools, a 42,000-square-foot beach area, an aviary, and its signature “Stingray Falls,” a family raft ride that runs through an underground grotto full of stingrays and tropical fish.

Brighton Pier

Brighton, Great Britain. 50.816388°, -0.137253°

Save this picture! Source: Maxar. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Brighton Pier, also known as Palace Pier, is constructed off the coast of the English city of Brighton. Extending 1,719 feet (524 meters) into the English Channel, the structure contains numerous restaurants, rides, and roller coasters.

Ferrari World

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 24.483239°, 54.607439°



Save this picture! Source: Maxar. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Ferrari World is an amusement park located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Covering 86,000 square meters, it claims to be the world’s largest indoor theme park and contains "Formula Rossa" - the world's fastest roller coaster.

London Eye

London, Great Britain. 51.503184°, -0.119509°



Save this picture! Source: Maxar. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

The London Eye, a ferris wheel on the River Thames in London, England, receives 3.75 million annual visitors. The structure is the fourth-tallest of its kind in the world, at 443 feet (135 m) and has a wheel diameter of 394 feet (124 m). Each on the 32 passenger capsules holds up to 25 people, who have the ability to sit or walk around freely while the wheel rotates.

Munsu Water Park

Pyongyang, North Korea. 39.039177°, 125.780009°

Save this picture! Source: Maxar. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Munsu Water Park is located in Pyongyang, North Korea. The facility is open year-round with water slides, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, various sport courts, and a rock climbing wall.

Rapids Water Park

Riviera Beach, Florida, USA. 26.771028°, -80.106944°

Save this picture! Source: Nearmap. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Rapids Water Park is a water park in Riviera Beach, Florida, attracting roughly 400,000 visitors per year. Founded in 1979 with just four water slides, the park has expanded to offer 42 slides and other attractions including a wave pool, a lazy river, and small-scale rides for children and toddlers. Riviera Beach is the easternmost municipality in the Miami metropolitan area. 26.771028°, -80.106944° Source: Nearmap

Seuss Landing

Orlando, Florida, USA. 28.472889°, -81.470000°



Save this picture! Source: Nearmap. Image Courtesy of Daily Overview

Seuss Landing is one of eight “islands” inside Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida. It is based on the works of author Dr. Seuss and features attractions such as “The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride” and a “Green Eggs and Ham Cafe.” True to Seussian style, the theme park claims that no straight lines exist in its design — even palm trees left bent by Hurricane Andrew were re-planted at the park to advance this theme.