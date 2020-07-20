Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Hudson Valley Compound / Rangr Studio

Hudson Valley Compound / Rangr Studio

Save this project
Hudson Valley Compound / Rangr Studio

© Michael Biondo© Michael Biondo© Michael Biondo© Michael Biondo+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
United States
  • Architects: Rangr Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8900 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Michael Biondo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:AutoDesk,Bega,Toto,Vola,Wolf,Deltalight,Diode LED,Douglas Fir,Mièle,Thea Render,Trimble,WAC Lighting,Wide plank Ash
  • Design Team:Jasmit Rangr, Eivind Karlsen, Yvonne-Demitra Konstantinidis
  • Engineering:Silman Structural Engineers
  • Landscape:Folia Gardens
  • Mep:Altieri Sebor Wieber Consulting Engineers
  • General Contractor:Berkshire Wilton Partners
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to fit the site’s landscape and blend with the local architectural vernacular, three structures on a 75-acre lot in Columbia County, New York, resolve contradictions to provide a home for a young family of four. The main house includes two garages, seven bedrooms, four living areas yet feels like an intimate home. A balcony connecting the bedrooms overlooks a double-height living and dining area, giving the owners a view of the whole house, which greatly contributes to the feeling of intimacy. Compromised of two volumes, a rectangular wood-sided volume intersects a shingled pitched roof structure.

Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo

The former contains a large garage, guest bedrooms, and a playroom and can be closed off when not in use from the shingled structure, which contains the family bedrooms and main living spaces. The entry to a screened porch lies on axis with the entry hallway, with sweeping views across the valley to one side. A covered outdoor terrace overlooks the pool and provides a panoramic view unobstructed by columns.

Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo

Stone steps lead down to a long pool and continue into the pool, reminiscent of ancient step-wells found in India. A separate guest house for long term visitors is limited to 900 sq.ft by local zoning ordinances but contains two bedrooms, a living/dining/kitchen area, and a large wrapping screen porch nestled in trees with a view and within earshot of the river that borders the property.

Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo
Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo

A barn is loaded in another meadow on the property and creates spaces for activities in inclement weather, and holds a large PV solar array. The compound uses geothermal energy for heating and cooling, with efficient heat pumps that greatly reduce the need for fossil fuel energy.

Save this picture!
© Michael Biondo
© Michael Biondo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rangr Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Hudson Valley Compound / Rangr Studio" 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944003/hudson-valley-compound-rangr-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream