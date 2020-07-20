SOFI Natural Cosmetics Shop / Studio AUTORI

+ 24

Store • Belgrade, Serbia Architects: Studio AUTORI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 30 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Relja Ivanić

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AUTORI , Studio AUTORI

Clients: SOFI natural cosmetics

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. SOFI natural cosmetics is a client studio AUTORI met in 2016 to work on their flagship store in Novi Sad. After four years, the collaboration continues, this time working on their Belgrade store. Led by SOFI's philosophy in which the focus is on the fully exposed natural ingredients, studio AUTORI picks a few raw and distinctive elements to build up an overall balanced experience.

With scrap marble picked from the local quarry and found in its backyard, the base is set. The marbles (Croatian Planit and Maljat from Montenegro) that were discarded by the quarry due to flaws, were minimally processed and brought back to life by AUTORI. All other elements like shelves and the counter, are fully subordinated to the marble gestures. To give the interior balance and serenity, soft materials such as translucent curtains and SOFI logo (treated more like a light installation than mere branding) are installed.

Once again, the studio provides custom lighting for the shop in the form of subtle black/led arches. With fully given freedom to experiment, working on this project was a true remedy.