Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Japan
  5. Hara Hospital – South building / K+S Architects + Nobuya Kashima + Aya Sato

Hara Hospital – South building / K+S Architects + Nobuya Kashima + Aya Sato

Save this project
Hara Hospital – South building / K+S Architects + Nobuya Kashima + Aya Sato

© Hiroshi Ueda © Hiroshi Ueda © Hiroshi Ueda © Hiroshi Ueda + 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospital
Isesaki, Japan
  • Architects: Aya Sato, K+S Architects, Nobuya Kashima
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7559
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroshi Ueda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toli, DAINICHI GIKEN KOGYO, IG KOGYO
  • Design Team: K+S Architects, Nobuya Kashima, Aya Sato
  • Engineering And Construction: kanto Construction Company Limited, GUNEI, Limited, Marufuku Electric Company Limited
  • Structural Engineering: Ken Nagasaka Engineering Network
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: SYSTEM PLANNING CORPORATION
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Text description provided by the architects. The Hara Hospital specializes in Psychiatric medical services in the regional city Isesaki Gunma pref, and contributes to this community for a long time. This project consists of new hospital building construction and renovation. The hospital has 344-beds, day care service for 30, and a new nursing home for 60.During construction period, it’s very important to keep the number of beds, and keep good nursing care. The South building (the first phase construction work) was completed in March 2020, and the Lounge hall and the Garden (the second phase construction work) will be completed in March 2021.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Environment with hospitality - This building has three courtyards and two small yards with trees. The courtyards give us peacefulness, comfortableness of the sunlight and breeze, and pleasure of changes in the four seasons. The voids of the courtyard make the visual connection with the upper floors and down floors. We use the natural wood inside to make living space homely and warm.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Open for the community - To open for the community, we remove the fence at the edge of the site, and plant. We connect the garden, the courtyards, and the small yards to the living space softly. Patients can enjoy to see a view of the mountains and the gardens from their rooms. We make the attractive expression in the façade by the white massive “Border” with various depths and lengths. We arrange the windows and the “Border” randomly.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Various comfortable spaces - There are many small comfortable spaces in the South building. The patients with various conditions can choose from various spaces to gather and talk next to the courtyard, to spend time alone by viewing of beautiful mountains, to relax after bathing, and to be calm in the enclosed space.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Structural concept - The structure material is mainly reinforced concrete, and partially steel. The Rahmen structure of the hospital rooms in the perimeter of this building resists earthquake forces. The slender steel columns inside carry only vertical loads. A wider view spreads out by a few slender columns in dayrooms, so the dayrooms and two courtyards make a deep connection. This structural design makes planning flexibility.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 898-1 Sakaikamitakeshi, Isesaki, Gunma 370-0127, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
K+S Architects
Office
Nobuya Kashima
Office
Aya Sato
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Japan
Cite: "Hara Hospital – South building / K+S Architects + Nobuya Kashima + Aya Sato" 15 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943843/hara-hospital-nil-south-building-k-plus-s-architects-plus-nobuya-kashima-plus-aya-sato> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream