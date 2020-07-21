Submit a Project Advertise
  Cozy White / Creative Group

Cozy White / Creative Group

Cozy White / Creative Group

© Jamie Lo

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Apartment Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: Creative Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jamie Lo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:BANG & OLUFSEN,BoConcept,ED house,宜芙國際
  • Architect In Charge:Doris Liu
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo

Text description provided by the architects. Combined with the pure white tone, the design integrated a loft-style layout into the maisonette. It built up a light and warm daily life for the family of four.

© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo

The interior applied the pure white tone to present the quiet environment and using the wooden material and reflecting glasses to create a light and warm feelings.

© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo

The designers placed the spiral stairs which influence the vertical access at first. And then they adjusted the enclosed bedroom on the second floor, developing the layouts from the upper level to the lower.

© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo

The designers followed the owner’s requirement and usage to set open space planning. It made the residential house look modern and light. And it also let the residents feel ease and comfortable in their home.

© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo

The designers adjusted the visual proportion of black, grey and white. They presented 80% of white color on the large area of walls, the storage cabinets, and the stairs structure. It was decorated with metal and marble materials to perform the well visual balance. The designers considered the beam would put stress on the sense of space height. Without usual indirect light design and ceiling board design, this project applied the concrete texture to decorate the beam surface. The whole space was combined with the warm wooden flooring, black elements and reflecting glasses to build up a comfortable environment.

© Jamie Lo
© Jamie Lo

Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)

Creative Group
WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInteriors ArchitectureResidentialApartment interiorsTaiwan (ROC)
© Jamie Lo

轻暖日常 Cozy White / Creative Group

