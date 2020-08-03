De Linde Medical Group Practice / collectief mars

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. By dismantling 2 single houses an elongated no-man’s-land dusted with decayed sheds is unlocked. A medical group practice fills in the liberated footprint while the masterplan forsees the development of a small apartment dwelling. ‘Qualitative densification’ as they say.

The L-shaped building promptly claims its presence in this no-man’s land. Robust and simple, but gracefull and sophisticated. Concrete, brick and zinc are counterbalanced by lustrous champagne window profiles. Concrete linings and a deepened niche hint to the Belle-Epoque building on the other side. Zinc rainwater pipes - one more functional than the other - proudly glanze at the facades. The plan facilitates an efficient daily use and seperates circulation between patient and doctor - as if it were a hospital.

Earthly tones and elegant window configurations generate an informal ambience that does not resemble at all the cold enlightened corridors of the generic hosptital. A longitudunal courtyard flanking the doctor’s offices assures both privacy as pleasant workspaces flouded with light, sun and air. Welcome doctor’s practice of the 21st centrury!