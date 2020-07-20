Brazilian Houses: 12 Homes With Cable Structures

Save this picture! Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Structural components can be the main stars in architectural projects, contributing to the understanding of how the building's intrinsic forces are organized and distributed. Cables are constantly being used to steal the scene: they subvert the logic of supporting structures and build stable systems using tension, creating both a sense of strength and lightness in the building.



This kind of element is found in buildings of many different sizes, ranging from the steel cables of large and majestic suspension bridges to the cables on residential roofs. We have picked a series of Brazilian houses that benefit from this delicate and powerful structural component in different ways, showing the versatility of its potential applications.

+ 13

Save this picture! LLM House / Obra Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Carapicuiba House / Angelo Bucci + Alvaro Puntoni. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Morro do Querosene House / gruposp. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Avaré House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! House in Itu / Grupo SP. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! GSM House / OTP arquitetura. Image: © Guilherme Pucci

Save this picture! Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Blue House / Bruno Levy. Image: © Manuel Sá