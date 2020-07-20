Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Brazilian Houses: 12 Homes With Cable Structures

  • Written by | Translated by Tarsila Duduch

Structural components can be the main stars in architectural projects, contributing to the understanding of how the building's intrinsic forces are organized and distributed. Cables are constantly being used to steal the scene: they subvert the logic of supporting structures and build stable systems using tension, creating both a sense of strength and lightness in the building.

This kind of element is found in buildings of many different sizes, ranging from the steel cables of large and majestic suspension bridges to the cables on residential roofs. We have picked a series of Brazilian houses that benefit from this delicate and powerful structural component in different ways, showing the versatility of its potential applications.

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

LLM House / Obra Arquitetos

LLM House / Obra Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon
Carapicuiba House / Angelo Bucci + Alvaro Puntoni

Carapicuiba House / Angelo Bucci + Alvaro Puntoni. Image: © Nelson Kon
Morro do Querosene House / gruposp

Morro do Querosene House / gruposp. Image: © Nelson Kon
Avaré House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento

Avaré House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
House Villa-Lobos / Una Arquitetos

House Villa-Lobos / Una Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon
House in Itu / Grupo SP

House in Itu / Grupo SP. Image: © Nelson Kon
Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos

Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon
GSM House / OTP arquitetura

GSM House / OTP arquitetura. Image: © Guilherme Pucci
Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos

Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon
Blue House / Bruno Levy

Blue House / Bruno Levy. Image: © Manuel Sá
BT House / Taguá Arquitetura

BT House / Taguá Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Giantomasi
Julia Daudén
Cite: Daudén, Julia . "Brazilian Houses: 12 Homes With Cable Structures" [Casas Brasileiras: 12 residências com estruturas atirantadas] 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943779/brazilian-houses-12-homes-with-cable-structures> ISSN 0719-8884

