Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Ireland
  5. Whispering House Social Hub / Coady Architects

Whispering House Social Hub / Coady Architects

Save this project
Whispering House Social Hub / Coady Architects

© Andrew Campion Photography© Andrew Campion Photography© Andrew Campion Photography© Andrew Campion Photography+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Dublin, Ireland
  • Architects: Coady Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrew Campion Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VMZINC, Bunzl CDS, Kilkenny Aluminium, Pergo Flooring, Sheelin Group
  • Other Participants :Mythen Construction, IN2 Engineers, J. B. Barry and Partners, Lawlor Burns & Associates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located within the heritage setting of the Protected Structures of St. Columba’s College. The brief was to create a central social hub for the students, staff, and visitors of St. Columba’s College on the site of a former outbuilding, with poor quality classrooms constructed in the mid 20th Century on the first floor. The outbuilding was constructed, at approximately 3m below the level of the historic walled garden, outside and against the part retaining surviving boundary wall.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography
Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography

The design, informed by a detailed heritage report, assessment of significance, and impact assessment, is a part single and part two storey building replacing the existing structures. On the first floor, the stone boundary wall is punctured with new openings linking through to a new pavilion set within the walled garden, reflective of long-lost glasshouses.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography

The two-story block, with an entrance, toilets, and boiler house on the lower ground floor includes a servery on the first floor which adjoins the south-facing garden pavilion providing a large interconnected social space for both informal and formal events. The building forms part of the informal circulation routes interweaving between and through buildings on the campus. The entrance at the lower level leads to the accommodation stairs rising to the social space on the first floor and onto the walled garden and associated pedestrian routes.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography

The nature of the works involved the deconstruction and reinstatement of part of the historic stone garden wall. Comprehensive historic research and recoding were undertaken in advance of the works and ensured the reinstatement was in line with the best conservation principles.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Campion Photography
© Andrew Campion Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dublin, Ireland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Coady Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerIreland
Cite: "Whispering House Social Hub / Coady Architects" 30 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943718/whispering-house-social-hub-coady-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream