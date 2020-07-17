Submit a Project Advertise
Renovation of Shunde Diesel Engine Plant Phase II / Atelier cnS

Renovation of Shunde Diesel Engine Plant Phase II / Atelier cnS

© Siming Wu © Siming Wu reserve the shape of pavilion. Image © Siming Wu exterior stairs. Image © Siming Wu + 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation
Foshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Siming Wu
  • Lead Architects: Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu
  • Project Leader: Hairui Lin
  • Design Team: Wenlang Liang, Siying Xie, Shuwei Du, Jinwang Hou, Xiaoyi Zhang
  • Interior Principal Architects: Yinghang Huang, Xianggen Lin
  • Interior Design Team: Xiaojie Kuang, Jiahui Qiu, Yashi Liang(Intern), Chengxuan Huang(Intern), Caiting Gan（Intern）
  • Interior Design: Krypton design
  • Engineering: Xiaomin Sun, Zimao Zheng
exterior stairs. Image © Siming Wu
exterior stairs. Image © Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The diesel engine plant is located at the intersection of Changdi Road along the Yangtze River and Industrial Road perpendicular to the Changdi in Ronggui, Shunde. It is the place where many older generations in the local area have a deep memory. Each building has its own distinctive characteristics. In the design process, we respect the "individuality" of the old building, and at the same time strive to adapt it to the future use requirements and re-give the old building new vitality.

axonometric and circulation analysis
axonometric and circulation analysis
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

New connections and roaming
In order to realize the interconnection of the floors of different heights between the two buildings in the old building of the diesel engine plant, the original designer designed a complex staircase in the patio space between the two buildings. During the renovation, we kept this space as the key point, and added the elements of the old factory memory to create a "staircase museum".

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
roof and stairs after renovation. Image © Siming Wu
roof and stairs after renovation. Image © Siming Wu

In order to be suitable for future commercial use, we studied the height difference between the buildings in the park, and connected more buildings through corridors, stairs, steps, etc. to further create a connection space with the old The "new connection" space in the same vein.

renovation of stairs. Image © Siming Wu
renovation of stairs. Image © Siming Wu

New gray space and large space
The Workers’ Auditorium of the Diesel Engine Plant is the largest interior space under renovation. In order to achieve the scale conversion of the old auditorium from a large space that originally served the needs of the assembly to a small space that met the commercial needs, we disposed a glass brick enclosed box space at Tonggao, and the newly placed glass brick box naturally appeared a circular business flow line.

combination of old and new materials. Image © Siming Wu
combination of old and new materials. Image © Siming Wu

At the same time, we added a spiral staircase to connect the second and third floors to enrich the space experience. The box space naturally becomes the core and hub of the entire space, retaining the centrality and spirituality of the auditorium space.

interior. Image © Siming Wu
interior. Image © Siming Wu
complicated stair system connecting different floors in the original building
complicated stair system connecting different floors in the original building
spiral stairs. Image © Siming Wu
spiral stairs. Image © Siming Wu

We removed and replaced part of the wall surface with glass bricks, and removed part of the wall surface to enhance the lighting of the entire room. In the form of windows, we used the iron windows and glass shutters originally used in the building.

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
glass bricks. Image © Siming Wu
glass bricks. Image © Siming Wu

New garden derived from old things
In the old canteen of the diesel engine factory, there is a traditional garden on the first and top floors. In the design process, we chose to retain the basic forms of rockery, pools, flower windows, pavilions and other elements in the garden, and emphasize its symbolic symbolism by whitewashing.

reserve the shape of pavilion. Image © Siming Wu
reserve the shape of pavilion. Image © Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

Newly added materials such as colorful glass and stainless steel translucently reflect the surrounding environment, clearly expressing respect for history and yearning for the new era.

plaza. Image © Siming Wu
plaza. Image © Siming Wu

Project location

Address: Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Renovation of Shunde Diesel Engine Plant Phase II / Atelier cnS" 17 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943560/if1959-renovation-of-shunde-diesel-engine-plant-phase-ii-atelier-cns> ISSN 0719-8884

