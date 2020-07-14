Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Pilestredet Residential Building in Oslo / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Pilestredet Residential Building in Oslo / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Pilestredet Residential Building in Oslo / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

© Ivar Kvaal

  Curated by María Francisca González
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Oslo, Norway
  • Architect In Charge: Quentin Desfarges
  • Client: Aspelin Ramm Eiendom AS
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

Text description provided by the architects. The project has been developed on a very site-specific approach. It has elaborated solutions, that primarily refer to the historical context of the neighborhood of Fagerborg. The project unites tradition and innovation in a carefully reflected way and provide good homes that will help to form a qualitative neighborhood. 

Sketch
Sketch
Site Plan
Site Plan

Pilestredet 77/79 has been developed to combine new buildings with a historic environment in an attractive and innovative way. Through a conscious use of high-quality location and situation-adapted architecture, the aim is to reinforce and develop the inherent identity of the place. P77 becomes an environmentally friendly and urban residential environment with high architectural qualities. The plot is in a residential area surrounded by buildings from the 1800s and 1900s. 

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

The residential complex consists of three blocks that increase from four to six floors. The two smaller buildings to the north (Pilestredet 79a and 79b) have the same footprint and a principle of alternately four and two apartments per plan. The larger building in Pilestredet 77 is more complex with six to eight units per floor of different sizes. The lower floors have several smaller units while the higher ones contain larger apartments. There are varied offers with apartments of different sizes and identities that ensure a complex and diverse community. 

Birdview
Birdview
Concept Section
Concept Section

The buildings have a site-adapted limited material palette with brick exterior. Inside, there is a robust material palette with wood and concrete. Quality and detail in all solutions are emphasized. The project also has robust and well thought out internal common areas which creates a positive and worthy common framework for the residents. The project has a underground level with parking, and 4 to 5 floors for a total of 59 residential units and a neighborhood cafe. All the roofs have garden parcels and are used as attractive outdoor spaces.

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Oslo, Norway

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Norway
Cite: "Pilestredet Residential Building in Oslo / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 14 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943449/pilestredet-residential-building-in-oslo-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

