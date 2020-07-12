Framed House / Luis Gomez-Siu Design Studio

+ 26

‘Framed House’ responded to the need to create a strong outdoors/indoors connection. Framed House is a renovation to the back of an existing semi-detached house in Vaucluse. The project included a new open-plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area, two bathrooms and the conversion of an existing pool into a landscaped garden.

The name Framed is a result of the main connecting element of the house: the pivot doors and hood that act as a ‘frame’, ‘framing’ the view to the garden.

The new design of the Living/Dining/Kitchen area and relocation of the existing Laundry services enabled a more efficient layout which was enhanced by two major decisions: reclaiming the roof space by demolishing the existing flat ceiling and opening up the rear facade of the house, incorporating new pivot doors to the garden for maximum opening area. These two interventions to the space transformed the living experience dramatically by amplifying the sense of spaciousness with a higher ceiling and a more generous and seamless transition to the outdoor area, keeping the inside and outside at the same level.

The Ground Floor Bathroom which was originally a Bedroom, was re-designed incorporating its traditional elements. This was achieved by replacing traditional skirtings, vertical decorative profiles and picture-hanging rails for waterproofed ones, and by specifying large porcelain tiles to eliminate tile grouting to give the illusion of having typical rendered and painted walls. This room, which also includes the relocated Laundry, has minimised the feel of a wet room.

Framed House has truly fulfilled the Client's brief, from the integral general layout to Joinery detailing. The Client had a clear idea on how they wanted to interact with the space and what were their needs. It was early identified that their existing pool was not of value to them, having the beach in close proximity. This was the first element to be deleted from the project to allow for a lawn instead; with demolished pool fences, the outdoor area was instantly increased, and a new generous garden was created.

Internally, all the joinery was designed to maximise storage, to fulfil everyday needs and to enrich experience through custom detailing. The property has a clear division between old and new, with the new alterations to the back of the house and with a retained old traditional feel to the front, including the new Ground Floor Bathroom with all its traditional elements as per the Client's brief and acknowledgement of the past.