Container Campus of Jiangxinzhou Middle School / ADINJU

Container Campus of Jiangxinzhou Middle School / ADINJU

eastern aerial view. Image © Bowen Hou southeastern classroom entrance. Image © Bowen Hou activity area. Image © Bowen Hou view the corridor from office area. Image © Bowen Hou

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: ADINJU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2872
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bowen Hou
  • Architect In Charge: Huaying Zhong
  • Project Leader: Junshi Chen
  • Design Team: Huaying Zhong, Mengwei Xu, Qinglai Dai
  • Architectural Design: Fei Liu
  • Structure Engineer: Yun Wan
  • Landscape Architects: Tao Yu, Chengtian Ruan
  • Electrical Engineer: Shuang Miu
  • Plumbing Engineer: Xiao Zhou
  • Collaborators: Suzhou Hosen New Intelligent Container Technology Co. LTD
  • Client: Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island
eastern aerial view. Image © Bowen Hou
Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the Yangtze river is an island called Jiangxinzhou .  Here is the place established of our Temporary School that covers an area of 11,200 square meters and has a floor area of 2,872 square meters with teaching building covers an area of 1,720 square meters, administrative buildings 1,043 square meters, the guards and logistic office 72 square meters, a parkland 4,430 square meters.

aerial view. Image © Bowen Hou
axonometric
view the classroom from playground. Image © Bowen Hou
Standing opposite the hustle and bustle of the western city, the tranquil island is also slightly changing to keep up with the development of urbanization. To develop the island, the middle school here will be replaced with the new campus of the famous Nanjing Jinling Middle School.

view classroom from the running track. Image © Bowen Hou
southeastern classroom entrance. Image © Bowen Hou
It is the island stands Our Temporary School that provide leaning place for students during reconstruction .To save cost and reduce construction areas, our school shares the existing playground and laboratory with a nearby primary school.

view the corridor from office area. Image © Bowen Hou
activity area. Image © Bowen Hou
To save the construction time and guarantee students of entrance time, all buildings of our school were assembled by prefabricated container components.

teaching area and office area aerial view. Image © Bowen Hou
All the prefabricated containers stand in three sides of a parkland which is served as an activity space. Studying in the prefabricated containers provide students with good learning environment.

view from playground. Image © Bowen Hou
Finally, the cost and time saved, yet, the Temporary School was built with high quality.

view classroom from corridor. Image © Bowen Hou
Project location

Address: Jiangxinzhou, Nanjing, China

