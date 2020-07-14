Container Campus of Jiangxinzhou Middle School / ADINJU

+ 21

Schools • Nanjing, China Architects: ADINJU

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2872 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Bowen Hou

Architect In Charge: Huaying Zhong

Project Leader: Junshi Chen

Design Team: Huaying Zhong, Mengwei Xu, Qinglai Dai

Architectural Design: Fei Liu

Structure Engineer: Yun Wan

Landscape Architects: Tao Yu, Chengtian Ruan

Electrical Engineer: Shuang Miu

Plumbing Engineer: Xiao Zhou

Collaborators: Suzhou Hosen New Intelligent Container Technology Co. LTD

Client: Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! eastern aerial view. Image © Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the Yangtze river is an island called Jiangxinzhou . Here is the place established of our Temporary School that covers an area of 11,200 square meters and has a floor area of 2,872 square meters with teaching building covers an area of 1,720 square meters, administrative buildings 1,043 square meters, the guards and logistic office 72 square meters, a parkland 4,430 square meters.

Save this picture! view the classroom from playground. Image © Bowen Hou

Standing opposite the hustle and bustle of the western city, the tranquil island is also slightly changing to keep up with the development of urbanization. To develop the island, the middle school here will be replaced with the new campus of the famous Nanjing Jinling Middle School.

Save this picture! view classroom from the running track. Image © Bowen Hou

Save this picture! southeastern classroom entrance. Image © Bowen Hou

It is the island stands Our Temporary School that provide leaning place for students during reconstruction .To save cost and reduce construction areas, our school shares the existing playground and laboratory with a nearby primary school.

Save this picture! view the corridor from office area. Image © Bowen Hou

To save the construction time and guarantee students of entrance time, all buildings of our school were assembled by prefabricated container components.

Save this picture! teaching area and office area aerial view. Image © Bowen Hou

All the prefabricated containers stand in three sides of a parkland which is served as an activity space. Studying in the prefabricated containers provide students with good learning environment.

Save this picture! view from playground. Image © Bowen Hou

Finally, the cost and time saved, yet, the Temporary School was built with high quality.