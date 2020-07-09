Herzog & De Meuron and HDR to Design New Hospital at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco

Save this picture! Parnassus . Image Courtesy of HDR

The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) has selected Herzog & de Meuron and HDR to design the new hospital of UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights. Part of the university’s academic medical center, the hospital providing a home to both inpatient and outpatient services will include a research enterprise and graduate schools in the health sciences.

Inspired by the concept of “Healing Habitat”, the selected duo hopes to realize UCSF’s vision by putting in place “a holistic healthcare environment that fosters wellness and recovery by combining efficient facilities with human experiences, connected to nature and the community”. With Herzog & de Meuron, as lead designer and HDR, as the architect of record, the new hospital, expected to open in 2030, will generate a gateway between nature and the urban context around it. In fact, the facility will play a major role in the city, changing the traditional position of hospitals and slipping into the community’s daily life.

We design human-centered environments grounded in data and research and informed by global best practices. And our translational health facilities are known for enabling improved care, advanced education and accelerated discoveries. We are excited to apply our deep insight into the future of health delivery to this facility, knowing that it will endure for generations to come. -- Hank Adams, Global Director of Health for HDR.

