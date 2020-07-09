Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. Thailand
  5. Exofood Retail and Lab / space+craft

Exofood Retail and Lab / space+craft

Save this project
Exofood Retail and Lab / space+craft

© Santana Petchsuk © Santana Petchsuk © Santana Petchsuk © Santana Petchsuk + 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Laboratory, Retail
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Interior Designers: space+craft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Santana Petchsuk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cellocrete, Concept doors, Neon paint, Time to floor
  • Interior Architect: Space+craft
  • Client: Exofood Thailand
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk

Text description provided by the architects. Exofood Thailand is a smart and new future-forward thinking small business based in Bangkok, Thailand . It is established by a small young group of people who are interested in smart and sustainable farming system in the city context. With limited space, “vertical farming” become key concept that can provide spaces for food productions in the big city such as Bangkok. They are focusing especially on insects which are one of the biggest protein sources for animals and human. This business become more and more important after covid19 and food shortage in the near future.

Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk

However, human perception on insects are mostly negative, despite their in-sanitation and revolt. The challenge of designing interior for Exofood lab and retail is to help changing these perception completely and giving the whole new experience to the visitors. The futuristic modern look with simple and few materials is offered to this retail space while cleanness and neatness are the important elements above all.

Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk

The wall on one side is vertical shelving system containing boxes of variety of insects, representing the vertical farming idea. Each columns divided by simple and local construction material which is metal-zinc c-line frame, normally use for constructing gypsum partition. Neon color painted on the edge of each shelves, created young and playful look to the whole retail space.

Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk

With small budget, we decided to use fluorescent t5 bulbs, but installed rows of polycarbonate panels to help conceal fluorescent lights from the shop front. They become one of the main design elements, creating interesting lighting effect and new atmosphere to the space. 

Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk

Exofood Thailand is new startup business, also does the design program. The interior design obviously presented what they are doing, their perspective and visions towards their business. In the end, their space will never be only a retail space selling their products but also offering space to tell the story, experiment , learn and proving what they believe.

Save this picture!
© Santana Petchsuk
© Santana Petchsuk

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
space+craft
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research laboratory Commercial Architecture Retail Thailand
Cite: "Exofood Retail and Lab / space+craft" 09 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943333/exofood-retail-and-lab-space-plus-craft/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream