Parque Arboleda Residential Complex / Izquierdo Lehmann

Lead Architect: Luis Izquierdo W.

Design Team: Nicolás Elizalde C.

Clients: Inmobiliaria PAZ

Structural Engineering: Santolaya Ingenieros

Landscape: Juan Grimm

Decoration: Enrique Concha & Co.

Contractor: Echeverría Izquierdo Edificaciones

Lighting: Limarí Lighting Design

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a set of residential buildings and houses, placed on a 4-ha roperty. The built surface above ground level is concentrated along the eastern and western borders of the property making the access to the buildings direct from its perimeter streets. Thus the center of the land is free of constructions and without any streets to cross it. This allows us to build a flat park on the center. This park designed by the landscaper Juan Grimm includes deciduous and perennial species such as Chilean Acorns, Oriental Plane and Myrtle Crepe, on a meadow. The project consists of: - A group of 28 houses located in the upper part of the land, made up of 7 square blocks, each consisting of 4 patio houses with an "L" shape on the ground floor, with two floors each and a green roof. The roof of these houses is joined with the topography and becomes part of the park, serving as the access for visitors. The owners' parking lots and entrances are left on the lower level of the houses, from where you can also visit the recreation areas.

This area is located between the houses and the apartment buildings, under two covered green terraces that consist part of the whole project. Above these terraces is an isolated building of 6 floors and 12 apartments. - A set of 206 apartments, arranged in 2 buildings of approximately 150 m. long each, built without joints, with 7 built floors raised 2 floors above ground level. These buildings are shaped as a continual interior 13 meter strip., free from columns or structural walls, supported along its entire perimeter in rigid frames every 380 cm. This structure discharges into "Y" shaped columns in section and elevation, located on the two built-free primer floors of the park level and allow to reach the 2 underground floors that are modulated with columns every 760cm. that is equivalent to 3 parkings lots. The strip is broken in a zig zag form and in its breaks creates the vertical circulations of the building and that contains the only walls touching the ground. These folds that are created on the plan from the zig zag allow the building to be rigid against horizontal efforts, create unique spaces within the park, and prevent total vision of the building in a single glance. The apartments are arranged on this free floor according to the dimensional and enclosure requirements demanded by the client. - A 4-story plinth building serving as a home for theThis construction reaches the ground to a flat plaza with independent access, located at the bottom of the land. Under this plaza there is a floor of underground parking lots, thus configuring an area of access and use independent from the rest of the project. The project is developed as a sequence of large flat terraces planted and walkable, housing a park following the levels of the natural terrain. The buildings are located both below and above it the natural levels but never on this same floor. with a roof at level of the park of the residential buildings.

