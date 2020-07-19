LVF House / PSV Arquitectura

+ 24

Houses • Villa Allende, Argentina Architects: PSV Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Chaosgroup , Dvr , Edificor , Indusparquet , Moraschi , Oslo equipamiento , Reno Córdoba Amoblamientos , Trimble Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ezequiel Vázquez, Milagros Porta, Máximo Sonzini Astudillo

Design Team: Ezequiel Vázquez

Clients: López Vaca - Freytes

Collaborators: Agostina Crosetto

Providers: Dvr aberturas de aluminio, Reno Córdoba amoblamientos, Oslo amoblamientos, Moraschi, Ferrum, FV, Lafarge Holcim, Johnson Aceros, Acindar

Text description provided by the architects. The house starts from the volumetric structure that forms a horseshoe on the ground floor with a juxtaposed prism that configures the upper floor. This arrangement of volumes allows the generation of an internal courtyard that organizes and illuminates the home and in turn allows the correct cohesion of the spaces.

In terms of functionality, the horseshoe allows to separate and distinguish two key areas of the daytime housing sector, a more private sector for the kitchen and the daily dining room, and a purely social one where the living room and gallery are located. Both spaces are linked by the central sector of the horseshoe that acts as a distributor and vertical circulation nucleus, and by the central courtyard that separates and visually links them and incorporates lighting and contact with nature in the spaces of the house.

The layout of the gallery and social spaces is not accidental, being closely related to the background of the land, for its use and enjoyment. On the upper floor, the distribution works in a similar way, in this case the vertical core located in its center separates and links the bedrooms with the main suite to this independence and privacy of the latter.

Regarding the expression of its facades, it seeks to highlight the juxtaposition of the volumes using stone and glass as the base where the white prism of the upper volume sits.