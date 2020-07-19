Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
LVF House / PSV Arquitectura

LVF House / PSV Arquitectura

© Gonzalo Viramonte

Houses
Villa Allende, Argentina
  • Architects: PSV Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaosgroup, Dvr, Edificor, Indusparquet, Moraschi, Oslo equipamiento, Reno Córdoba Amoblamientos, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Ezequiel Vázquez, Milagros Porta, Máximo Sonzini Astudillo
  • Design Team: Ezequiel Vázquez
  • Clients: López Vaca - Freytes
  • Collaborators: Agostina Crosetto
  • Providers: Dvr aberturas de aluminio, Reno Córdoba amoblamientos, Oslo amoblamientos, Moraschi, Ferrum, FV, Lafarge Holcim, Johnson Aceros, Acindar
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house starts from the volumetric structure that forms a horseshoe on the ground floor with a juxtaposed prism that configures the upper floor. This arrangement of volumes allows the generation of an internal courtyard that organizes and illuminates the home and in turn allows the correct cohesion of the spaces.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In terms of functionality, the horseshoe allows to separate and distinguish two key areas of the daytime housing sector, a more private sector for the kitchen and the daily dining room, and a purely social one where the living room and gallery are located. Both spaces are linked by the central sector of the horseshoe that acts as a distributor and vertical circulation nucleus, and by the central courtyard that separates and visually links them and incorporates lighting and contact with nature in the spaces of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Plan
Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The layout of the gallery and social spaces is not accidental, being closely related to the background of the land, for its use and enjoyment. On the upper floor, the distribution works in a similar way, in this case the vertical core located in its center separates and links the bedrooms with the main suite to this independence and privacy of the latter.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Sections
Sections
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Regarding the expression of its facades, it seeks to highlight the juxtaposition of the volumes using stone and glass as the base where the white prism of the upper volume sits.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

PSV Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "LVF House / PSV Arquitectura" [Casa LVF / PSV Arquitectura] 19 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

