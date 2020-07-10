Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. Australia
  5. Penguin Parade Visitor Center / TERROIR

Penguin Parade Visitor Center / TERROIR

Save this project
Penguin Parade Visitor Center / TERROIR

© Peter Bennetts © John Gollings © Peter Bennetts © John Gollings + 21

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Other Structures
Australia
  • Design Team: Scott Balmforth, Gerard Reinmuth, David McPeak, Paul Sayers, Tom Rubenach, Chris Rogers, Jordan Mathers, Joshua Lynch, Christine Mosbech, Ben Feher, Jack Andrews, Ben Black, Charlotte Meheut, Cassandra Kiss
  • Client: Phillip Island Nature Parks
  • Engineering: Stantec, AS James
  • Landscape: Tract Consultants
  • Consultants: AECOM, Tract Consultants, Thylacine, Steve Watson & Partners, UFD, GTA Associates, Doug & Wolf
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. People have been coming at twilight to watch Little Penguins come ashore on Phillip Island for almost a century. The ability to get close to the penguins in a spectacular but sensitive landscape, makes this one of the key places in the world for this experience and subsequently the Penguin Parade on Philip Island is the number one wildlife attraction in Australia - with up to 4000 visitors every evening. In the 1980s, Summerland Estate consisted of 177 houses and research identified the penguins would disappear from the Penguin Parade by 1997. The state government secured the future of the little penguins by committing to buy back the entire estate – a world first in environmental conservation. At the same time, Philip Island Nature Parks has become a pre-eminent authority on care for penguins and development of penguin habitat. The new Penguin Parade Visitor Centre has to carry the ambitions of this tourism and conservation program across iconographic, experiential and functional contexts.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

The building sits at the nexus between 3 landscapes: dunes, headland and wetland, linking these landscapes like a brooch that gathers these together and responds to each in specific ways – formally and experientially. The power of the three landscapes is acknowledged in the homogenous zinc cladding to the building that increases its abstraction while providing a constant against which the three landscapes are registered. The spatial organisation of the building around three landscapes makes them visible and promotes interpretation and experience of all three. Thus the ecological characteristics of the peninsula are driving experiences and income in additional ways than just the popular twilight penguin experience, with increased revenue for research and conservation programs. This siting not only formally negotiates the boundary between each landscape but provides 7 hectares of new penguin habitat. This decision – positioning the client of the project to be the penguin population itself – is continued in the way visitors are taken from arrival, through the building and landscape in a way that minimises their impact and any adverse overlaps with the population.

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Central to this journey from an urban world to the world of the penguins is the 80m long spine of the building which organises the ultimate junction of three landscapes and arranges program around and along it as appropriate for the various functions and landscapes intertwined in these moves. Between the spine and functional spaces is a layered edge condition of unprogrammed and indeterminate “third spaces” of seats, interpretative elements and thresholds which simultaneously address the disjunction between the logistical pressures of a high-volume event space and the intimacy of encountering a small penguin in its natural habitat. The new Penguin Parade Visitor Centre contributes to a more sophisticated visitor experience on the peninsula. An area once prime real estate has been transformed into a major wildlife sanctuary, with the growth of the penguin population underpinning and funding a broader wildlife conservation program. This in turn has led to the potential for expanded visitor experiences that focus on ecological and environmental tourism.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Isla Phillip, Victoria, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TERROIR
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Other Structures Australia
Cite: "Penguin Parade Visitor Center / TERROIR" 10 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943258/penguin-parade-visitor-center-terroir/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream