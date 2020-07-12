Forest House / lb+mr

+ 29

Houses • Brazil Architects: lb+mr

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 390 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Conceito Store , Jabu engenharia , MMP Movelaria , Marmoraria Zabeu , Portobello Shop , RN Esquadrias , Villabella Revestimentos

Lead Architect: Mila Ricett

Design Team: Daniele Giacomeli, Analee Sasso, Beatriz Mega, Anna Clara Pires

Engineering: Construtora Ypês

Structural Engineering: Dávilson Petinati

Landscape: Studio Ilex

Lighting: Jabu Engenharia Elétrica

Text description provided by the architects. The house has been designed to make the most of the view of the forest landscape. Due to the dimensions of the terrain - narrow in width and long in length_ we`ve chosen small patios. At the front access, a large exposed concrete marquee, which, more than a shelter for cars, serves as a covered square directly connected to the forest.

The visitors` entrance to the house is in this square and passes through a gallery with several openings to the side in order to minimize the sensation of narrowness of the land and establish a maximum connection with the external area. The master bedroom with its private patio is in this gallery. This unusual location allows the areas of collective use to take more advantage of the depth of the terrain.

The other rooms facing the forest are on the second floor, in addition to an intimate room and a void with several openings protected by metal brises that allows you to enjoy the view from the treetops. Once again, we seek to make the most of these views and in order to make a greater connection with the surroundings we seek to take advantage of natural materials such as brick, stone, concrete and wood.