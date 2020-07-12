Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Forest House / lb+mr

Forest House / lb+mr

© Favaro Jr.

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: lb+mr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Conceito Store, Jabu engenharia, MMP Movelaria, Marmoraria Zabeu, Portobello Shop, RN Esquadrias, Villabella Revestimentos
  • Lead Architect: Mila Ricett
  • Design Team: Daniele Giacomeli, Analee Sasso, Beatriz Mega, Anna Clara Pires
  • Engineering: Construtora Ypês
  • Structural Engineering: Dávilson Petinati
  • Landscape: Studio Ilex
  • Lighting: Jabu Engenharia Elétrica
© Favaro Jr.
Text description provided by the architects. The house has been designed to make the most of the view of the forest landscape. Due to the dimensions of the terrain - narrow in width and long in length_ we`ve chosen small patios. At the front access, a large exposed concrete marquee, which, more than a shelter for cars, serves as a covered square directly connected to the forest.

© Favaro Jr.
The visitors` entrance to the house is in this square and passes through a gallery with several openings to the side in order to minimize the sensation of narrowness of the land and establish a maximum connection with the external area. The master bedroom with its private patio is in this gallery. This unusual location allows the areas of collective use to take more advantage of the depth of the terrain.

© Favaro Jr.
Site plan
© Favaro Jr.
The other rooms facing the forest are on the second floor, in addition to an intimate room and a void with several openings protected by metal brises that allows you to enjoy the view from the treetops. Once again, we seek to make the most of these views and in order to make a greater connection with the surroundings we seek to take advantage of natural materials such as brick, stone, concrete and wood.

© Favaro Jr.
Section
© Favaro Jr.
Project gallery

