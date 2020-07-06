Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Kata House / atelier thu

Kata House / atelier thu

Kata House / atelier thu
Courtesy of atelier thu

Kakogawa, Japan
  Architects: atelier thu
  Area: 109
  Year: 2019
Courtesy of atelier thu

We have slightly rotated the direction of the house's layout at an angle, to ensure privacy from the neighboring buildings. we have also built a wooden fence on the south side of the site to block visual any contact between passersby and the residence. 

Courtesy of atelier thu
Plans
Courtesy of atelier thu

Additionally, the angled wooden louvers are placed to further control the line of sight from inside and outside, thus ensuring an open, yet private, living environment. The building's form helps block the harsh sunlight of summer and takes in the warm sunlight of winter. also, the strong summer light's effect can be further adjusted through a Japanese paper pleated screen.

Courtesy of atelier thu

The eaves and inner walls of the house are covered with cedar, which gives the interior a warm appearance. when the sun goes down, the artificial light that comes from the interior illuminates the outer walls, made of cedar boards, and the louvers, which are built in cypress.

Courtesy of atelier thu

