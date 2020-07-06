Kata House / atelier thu

+ 18

We have slightly rotated the direction of the house's layout at an angle, to ensure privacy from the neighboring buildings. we have also built a wooden fence on the south side of the site to block visual any contact between passersby and the residence.

A dditionally, the angled wooden louvers are placed to further control the line of sight from inside and outside, thus ensuring an open, yet private, living environment. The building's form helps block the harsh sunlight of summer and takes in the warm sunlight of winter. also, the strong summer light's effect can be further adjusted through a Japanese paper pleated screen.