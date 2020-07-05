Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved.
Holmberg 3470 Building / Oscar Fuentes Arquitectos

Holmberg 3470 Building / Oscar Fuentes Arquitectos
© Luis Barandiarán
DPR, Argentina
  • Architects: Oscar Fuentes Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
© Luis Barandiarán
Text description provided by the architects. A small-scale low-density complex, built on an 8.66 by 43.30-meter lot in the Villa Urquiza neighbourhood, northwest of the city of Buenos Aires. It consists of covered spaces in two bodies built of exposed concrete blocks and precast Cerbelu type slabs, distributed in four floors of multi-family homes on two levels with access to private terraces. 

Floor Plan First Floor
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
The basement hosts a hydraulic elevator machine room, electric meters and sanitary tanks. An area of expansions and circulation is built with a structure of independent metal profiles, which configures the limits of the facades of the front and the back part with balcony-terraces of electro-welded mesh and wooden decks. The terraces are deep and overlapping in order to achieve the greatest relationship with external light and with the pre-existing trees that generate large areas of shade in the neighbourhood that is mostly free of high-rise buildings.

© Luis Barandiarán
Longitudinal Section
© Luis Barandiarán
Project location

Address: Holmberg 3470, C1430 DPR, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oscar Fuentes Arquitectos
