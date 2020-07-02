Family School / ARKITITO Arquitetura + Oficina umauma + Luiza Gottschalk

+ 22

Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli

Project Team: Mariana Olha, Aurélio Silveira, Dayane Mello, Caroline Cursino

Clients: Wheaton Vidros

Text description provided by the architects. Transform an old family home into a Waldorf school.

The first step was to respect the child's sensorial relations with the space: punctual entry of natural light, dimensions of the environments, touch of the materials.

The furniture, developed by Oficina Umauma, creates challenges for the child to start interacting with the world actively. the school's mood is clean unlike the average children's schools. The project is directed by Luiza Gottschalk, a visual artist who also signs the paintings.