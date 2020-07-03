Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. South Korea
  5. Dongnip Milbang Restaurant / Design Studio Maoom

Dongnip Milbang Restaurant / Design Studio Maoom

Save this project
Dongnip Milbang Restaurant / Design Studio Maoom

© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi) © SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi) © SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi) © SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi) + 46

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restaurant
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Maoom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  212
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FIN & BOWON, FIN. & HAN-G, MAOOM, SAND-STACO, TABLE & STOOL
  • Garden Designer : Kim Doyeon, Giseong (Fond Plant)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)

Text description provided by the architects. Dongnip Milbang The layering, order, and co-existence of time In this "milbang"-a hidden room concealing a chef's secret recipe- lies the opportunity to meet cuisine crafted with both experience and sincerity. Two hanoks with the traces of times gone by interlock with their differing histories. The differences between the remains of the past left behind in each location lie in an orbit that circles back to the past and then again to the present. A narrow path connecting to the outside passes through the courtyard, transporting the visitor through unfamiliar experiences in an unexpected chronology.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)

The exterior border serves as a physical boundary, by which the past and the present are connected. In order to create a sequence in which different times meet and connect, the old and faded wood structure of the hanok with its traces of age was preserved, and hanji was used to erase the natural color of the wood while conserving its grain- creating a blank space indicative of a new era.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)

Beneath the shared language of the structure of the hanok, the difference in the scenic time periods is highlighted in the courtyard, where a new experience is formed. Each person has a unique experience as they walk in and out of the building- an experience that goes beyond time. "To hide something" means to place an object out of sight, or to conceal a truth or an action from others. To us, hiding is a method of showing a precious past that we want to conserve.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)

We wanted to reveal the traces and value of time a little bit more discreetly, while demonstrating its relativity. The last room reveals its presence as daylight starts to fade. With this, Dongnip Milbang is able to present to its visitors the joy of enjoying the perspectives of different times from their very own seats.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)
© SOULGRAPH (Jin Seonggi)

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 10-18 Tongil-ro 12-gil, Haengchon-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Studio Maoom
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant South Korea
Cite: "Dongnip Milbang Restaurant / Design Studio Maoom" 03 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942748/dongnip-milbang-restaurant-design-studio-maoom/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream