Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Finland
  5. Tervajärvi Forest Chapel / Architecturestudio NOAN

Tervajärvi Forest Chapel / Architecturestudio NOAN

Save this project
Tervajärvi Forest Chapel / Architecturestudio NOAN
Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen

© Essi Nisonen © Essi Nisonen © Essi Nisonen © Essi Nisonen + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel
Lempäälä, Finland
  • Lead Architect: Lassi Viitanen
  • Design Team: Lassi Viitanen (principal designer), Janne Ekman, Teemu Paasiaho, Ville Reima, Caspar Åkerblom, Essi Nisonen, Jaakko Heikkilä
  • Client: Lempäälä Parish
  • Structural Design: Timo Haavisto, Insinööritoimisto Asko Keronen (wooden beams)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen

Text description provided by the architects. The Forest Chapel (Metsäkappeli) is a new addition to the Tervajärvi campground owned by the parish of Lempäälä. The chapel will mainly serve as the camp church for confirmation camps and as a venue for small weddings or christenings.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

As the assembly of the chapel was carried out by volunteers, professionals were entrusted with the more demanding individual phases. All the glulam parts, for example, came prefabricated from a factory. The volunteer team’s commitment to the project and the close cooperation between the wood component supplier and the principal designer made it possible to explore various design solutions and try them out on site.

Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen

The architecture of the chapel is an interpretation of the evolving role of sacral spaces. Instead of institutional built symbols and their associated traditions, future church buildings could be seen as being smaller sacral spaces that emphasize joy and communality, yet also afford consolation. The form and proportions of the sacral building should convey the message of a place that provides space for tranquillity.

Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen

The single most important component of the forest chapel is the glulam timber roof truss. The design was based on a visually appealing structure inspired by nature, a nearby lake, and ecclesiastical rituals. Besides being visually striking, the glulam beam structure should play the focal structural role. The architectural objective was to keep the cross-section of the components in a harmonious proportion to their height. In the final design, the beams curve along the length of the roof, acting as their own diagonal stiffening structure. Since no transverse structures were desired in the relatively small interior space, the corner joint had to be moment-resistant.

Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen

It was difficult to reconcile the appearance, structural function, and cost-effective production. This required a lengthy development time with several rounds of comments. To ensure the quality of the final result, structural models were made of the corner joint in the scale 1:1. It took four separate attempts to find the correct shape for the arcs.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The glulam beam is formed of four 15 mm lamellas with a total cross-section of 60 x 240 mm. The wood is Finnish spruce. The wooden parts were manufactured industrially without having to sacrifice the precision and finish of the end result. The visual part of the corner joints is a surface lamella that continues along the length of the roof. The structural part is inside the joint: a horizontal section that leads vertical loads downwards. The rotational stiffness of the joints was achieved by placing the screws in a circumferential pattern. The screw holes are plugged. All the rest of the structures are also designed so that no fasteners are visible indoors.

Save this picture!
Structure
Structure

The chapel’s movable larch furniture, including the brass components, was custom designed for the building and made to order by local carpenter Puusepänliike Hannes Oy. The joints and other details of the furniture were developed in collaboration with the carpenter.

Save this picture!
© Essi Nisonen
© Essi Nisonen

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 37500 Lempäälä, Finland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architecturestudio NOAN
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Finland
Cite: "Tervajärvi Forest Chapel / Architecturestudio NOAN" 11 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942651/tervajarvi-forest-chapel-architecturestudio-noan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream