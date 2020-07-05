Campos House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

+ 22

Houses • Campos do Jordão, Brazil Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2013

Photographs Photographs: Vivi Spaco

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project FRANKE Construtora Balsante , Covimac , Deca , Emporio Beraldin , Fuseprotec , Gerdau Corsa , Labluz , Leo Madeiras , MCG Estruturas , Portobello , Sil , Suvinil , Tigre , Viapol , Votorantim , draft Sight Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli

Design Team: Mariana Olha, Carolina Ubach

Interiors: Cristina Tavares

Structural Engineering: Marcelo Mello

Landscape: Walter Vasconscelos

Construction Management: Construtora Balsante

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the mountains between São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

The view of the lake was the main point of the project. Three floors creating movement inside this large glass box and sloping roof. The house mixes modern moments and elements of old houses creating an unconventional dialogue between them

A metallic structure allowed large spans and gave a monumental scale to a house with a chalet atmosphere.