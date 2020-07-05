Campos House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

-
Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2013
- Photographs: Vivi Spaco
-
Manufacturers: FRANKE, Construtora Balsante, Covimac, Deca, Emporio Beraldin, Fuseprotec, Gerdau Corsa, Labluz, Leo Madeiras, MCG Estruturas, Portobello, Sil, Suvinil, Tigre, Viapol, Votorantim, draft Sight
-
Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
-
Design Team: Mariana Olha, Carolina Ubach
-
Interiors: Cristina Tavares
-
Structural Engineering: Marcelo Mello
-
Landscape: Walter Vasconscelos
-
Construction Management: Construtora Balsante
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the mountains between São Paulo and Minas Gerais.
The view of the lake was the main point of the project. Three floors creating movement inside this large glass box and sloping roof. The house mixes modern moments and elements of old houses creating an unconventional dialogue between them
A metallic structure allowed large spans and gave a monumental scale to a house with a chalet atmosphere.