© All rights reserved.
Rhike Park, Music Theatre and Exhibition Hall / Studio Fuksas

Rhike Park, Music Theatre and Exhibition Hall / Studio Fuksas

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Theater, Museums & Exhibit
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Lead Architects: Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas
  • Client: Tbilisi Development Fund
  • General Contractor: Permasteelisa s.p.a.
  • Engineering: Studio Sarti, AI Engineering
  • Acoustic: AI Engineering
Text description provided by the architects. The building consists of two different soft shaped elements that are connected as a unique body at the retaining wall. Every elements has his own function: The Musical Theatre and the Exhibition Hall.

The north part of the building contains the Musical Theatre Hall (566 seats), the foyer and several facilities, together with technical spaces for theatre machinery and various storages.

The Exhibition Hall opens his great entrance with a ramp that brings visitors from the street level.

The Music Theatre Hall, on the contrary, soars from the ground and allows the users staying in the foyer and in the cafeteria to have a view to the river and the skyline of the city. It is a periscope to the city and looks towards the river framing the historic core of the Old Tbilisi.

Project location

Address: Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi, Georgia
