Heyshop 2.0 in Yuyuan Road / Daylab studio

Architect In Charge: Docee Dong

Design Team: Lucx Lu, Jiang, Cong, Aimee

Client: Heyshop





Text description provided by the architects. Heyshop in Yuyuan Road is the second one we have designed for Heyshop after Xintiandi Store. This time we strengthens the concept of OMO new retail in experience. It incorporates four formats and two tenses of business, including retail, coffee, bar and photo studio, divided into day mode and night mode. It can be described as Heyshop 2.0

Enhance of the compatibility

Unlike the previous one, targeting young female consumers only, the business position in Yuyuan Road store also includes men, which means the colour tone this time is more neutral. The four types of business formats are also unified in one space. Although the service methods are different, the customers are the same consumer group. The scaffolding stainless steel display rack can be changed at any time according to the different products. One small hanging LED display screen can quickly switch the brands’or categories’ name. A more flexible display system means a new retail store model that can be updated at any time.

Conflicts and complementarities between business formats

Traditionally, several business layouts on the same commercial street or large shopping mall will form an organic integration promotion effect, which can maintain the high popularity of the business district for a long time. However, multi-format layout in the same store usually brings some troubles, such as lack of space, open hour confliction, and complication of circulation flows... These flaws are not a problem on the scale of the block, but it is completely different story in the scale of a shop.

In order to address this problem, we have communicated with the owner many times, and finally came out on a plan that turned the original disadvantage into an advantage, so that makes the four formats complete with each other.

Scene-style dressing room (Multi-category Retail)

The fitting room is the key to enhance the offline experience and it is also the reason why Xintiandi Heyshop succeed. This time, we have also upgraded it here. It is still a large-scale experience space, furthermore it will accommodate different scenes according to different seasons. Not only enhances the experience, but also it allows KOL livestreaming to support the new rules of commercial game today.

Boyfriend storage area (Coffee X Retail)

Because it is a multi-brand integrated store, coffee and retail must be juxtaposed in parallel. The coexistence of the two types of business needs to be balanced and complementary, rather than being competitive. The concept of a boyfriend storage area solves this problem. While girls are shopping, male companions can spend some time in the coffee area, and customers who drink coffee at the same time also have easy access to some retail products, which are mutually reinforcing.

Simplified photo studio (Photo studio X Retail)

Generally, the commercial photo studios today need to provide a complete service, including makeup and dressing. While here in Heyshop, these auxiliary functions can be replaced with the help of adjacent services. Dressing room is around, and the makeup tables and accessories area are in the downstairs. The related retails can complete one with each other. Therefore, the photo studio settled in here can boldly cut off the extra functions, leaving the studio only.

Full use of the time across the bar and coffee. (Bar X Coffee)

The bar opens at night, which typically conflicts with other. However, considering the only difference between a bar and a coffee shop is just the bar counter, the requirements for the table and chair area are actually the same, which means these can be shared without conflict. The tables and chairs on the second level near bar can be used for coffee during the daytime, and those on the first level next to coffee can be used for the bar at night as well. This full use of time maximizes the business value of the shop. Pulling down shutter doors in a few key points can isolate customers from entering retail space at pure bar time. In this way, Heyshop is no longer just a 12-hour retail store, but a 24-hour hot spot.

Feedback from the client

We also had close communication with the clients after the project landed. The results returned even exceeded our prediction. For example, according to the temporary activities, the display and the blank area changes into different products and posters, which makes the theme of the store much more obvious, enhancing the offline experience. Another example, the reserved scene-style dressing room has now become the main point of the KOL livestreaming, especially during the period when the COVID-19 virus raged a few days ago.

Focusing on the concept of OMO's new retail, we hope our design not only provides a store with a good value, but also participates in and implements the rules of game, along with the iteratively upgrades of the OMO new retail.