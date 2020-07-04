Submit a Project Advertise
  Municipal Stadium Shelter / Didonè Comacchio Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Stadiums
Travettore, Italy
  • Lead Architects: Paolo Didonè, Devvy Comacchio
  • Clients: Comune di Rosà VI
  • Engineering: Ing. Stefano Scomazzon i+da
  • Collaborators: Arch. Gianmarco Miolo, Arch. Denis Stoppiglia, Arch. Lorenzo Fravezzi
  • Concrete Stucture Contractor: Impresa edile F.lli Bizzotto
  • Steel Stucture Contractor: Lorenzin srl
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the new roof of the Travettore stadium creates a covered space with a few targeted gestures, inserting itself in a balance between the context and the playing field and acting as a hinge between the two.

The stands, currently located on a slope of the ground, are located along the long side of the football field. The new roof is a single linear horizontal element made of metal beams forming a coffered ceiling suspended between sky and earth. The structure is supported by two concrete bearing walls orthogonal to each other oriented so as to accommodate the spectators and direct them to view the field.

The bare structure becomes architecture and the beauty of the work is given by the rigorous form.

Section
Section
The lighting, concealed in the canopy, is designed to emphasize the voids of the coffered ceiling and gives a sense of lightness to the structure. In order to protect the lights, a metal grid of the same dark color as the structure was placed.

All of these elements generate an aimed view towards the playing field: a cutout of the naturalistic context behind the stands but at the same time offering the viewer an unimpeded view of the sports activity, giving a sense of protection underneath the large dark cover.

Project location

Address: Travettore, 36027 Rosà VI, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
