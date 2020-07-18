Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House in Bergen / Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

Houses
Fana, Norway
  • Architects: Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Hunton wood fiber insulation, Nordvest Windows, OMERA, Plannja roof cladding
  • Engineering: Forum Bygg
  • Landscape: Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
Text description provided by the architects. This is the home for a family with two small children. We would like them to have good memories growing up in this place; playing in the garden, climbing the trees, feeling warm by the fire, finding a favorite spot inside a hook, follow the birds, and the changing seasons in the foliage outside the window. The two large maples on the site are the main premises for the size and shape of the house and the openings in the walls.

Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
Plan
Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
In this way, nature is more important than what we build. The house is 130m2 and set up on a modest budget in a typical suburban area outside the city of Bergen. It is traditional regarding form, material, and building technique using a wooden frame structure filled with wood fiber insulation. The interior spaces are developed to provide different spatial qualities.

Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
The aim is to make a relatively small volume feel generous by using the classical tool of compression and release. When you enter through the curved, dark tunnel and into the open space of the kitchen/ living room, looking further out to the garden, you move through a sequence from dark to light, from tight to airy. The pine-clad interior will darken with time and further enhance the presence of nature.

Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
The economic situation in Norway the last 50 years har resulted in a sprawl of large and energy-consuming single-family houses all over the country. This project sets out to develop the archetypical contemporary house into something more reasonable, at the same time investigating the duality between cost-effective construction and richness in architectural qualities.

Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur
