House in Bergen / Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

+ 26

Houses • Fana, Norway Architects: Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Graphisoft , Hunton wood fiber insulation , Nordvest Windows , OMERA , Plannja roof cladding

Engineering: Forum Bygg

Landscape: Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

Text description provided by the architects. This is the home for a family with two small children. We would like them to have good memories growing up in this place; playing in the garden, climbing the trees, feeling warm by the fire, finding a favorite spot inside a hook, follow the birds, and the changing seasons in the foliage outside the window. The two large maples on the site are the main premises for the size and shape of the house and the openings in the walls.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

In this way, nature is more important than what we build. The house is 130m2 and set up on a modest budget in a typical suburban area outside the city of Bergen. It is traditional regarding form, material, and building technique using a wooden frame structure filled with wood fiber insulation. The interior spaces are developed to provide different spatial qualities.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

The aim is to make a relatively small volume feel generous by using the classical tool of compression and release. When you enter through the curved, dark tunnel and into the open space of the kitchen/ living room, looking further out to the garden, you move through a sequence from dark to light, from tight to airy. The pine-clad interior will darken with time and further enhance the presence of nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kvalbein Korsøen Arkitektur

The economic situation in Norway the last 50 years har resulted in a sprawl of large and energy-consuming single-family houses all over the country. This project sets out to develop the archetypical contemporary house into something more reasonable, at the same time investigating the duality between cost-effective construction and richness in architectural qualities.