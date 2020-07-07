Workshop Ricostruzione - The House of Music / MC A

+ 25

Lead Architects Concept And Project Development: Mario Cucinella, Marco Dell’Agli

Design Team Concept And Project Development: Federico La Piccirella , Arianna Balboni, Francesco Galli, Valentino Gareri, Mirco Bianchini, Clelia Zappalà

Architectural Design Executive Project: Francesco Montanari

Mechanical Engineering Concept And Project Development: Riccardo Giannoni

Electrical Engineering Concept And Project Development: Studio tecnico P.S.

Structural Engineering Concept And Project Development: Sarti Ingegneria

Quantity Surveyor: Roberto Guidi

Acoustic Consultant: Gabriele Raffellini

Mechanical Engineering Executive Project: Danilo Facchini

Electrical Engineering Executive Project: Gaetano Calcara

Structural Engineering Executive Project: Sarti Ingegneria - D. Mutussis

Construction Manager: Marco Dell’Agli

Safety Coordination: Luca Lenzi

Quality Control: Giovanni Mattioli

First Phase Construction: Montanari s.p.a.

Systems And Second Phase: Uragani s.r.l.

Woodwork: Falegnameria Lorenzo Chiesa

Metalwork: Meccanica Faro s.r.l.

Interior Finishes: Mateca s.r.l.

Systems Maintenance: Manutencoop

Beneficiary: Municipality of Pieve di Cento

Architecture and Musical Instruments

The House of Music was created not only to accommodate as the music classroom for two local music teaching institutions, but also to become a public concert hall for residents. Its architectural style is an inheritance of the region’s long-standing music tradition, and the plan consists of 9 interconnected circular spaces. The relationship between them is a metaphor for various instruments in an orchestra, which can be used for solo or ensemble. When the power is added together, it will produce a very shocking effect. The reference to musical instruments in the building is also achieved through oak siding, wall panels and roofs. They are not only materials and visual effects, at the same time, it has both functionality and can amplify the sound to achieve the effect of a speaker.

Space and Acoustics

Nine connected small circular music rooms, through the materials of the room and the strategy of reducing reverberation, can ensure excellent acoustic effects. Each space has an independent technical system to ensure flexible use of the space throughout the day. Connected to the music room is a small square with irregular shape and publicity. The square is not only used for ensemble rehearsals and recitals, but also a space for young musicians to relax and share music.

Parks and landscapes

The House is located in the former Lamborghini factory. After careful renovation by the government, it has now become a leisure park open to the public. This area connects the city center and the new area in the south through a winding bicycle route. The House of Music happens to be a place where people stop, a community space for leisure and gathering in the name of music. An arc-shaped long wooden bench surrounds the building, so people can sit down and talk together at any time. Therefore, the House of Music is a very charming place from morning till night.

Roof and lighting

The roof of the building is supported by small metal columns and nine large double-curve metal petals. A sound insulation layer is added to the lightweight roof to enhance the air sound insulation ability. In addition to their aesthetic functions, "petals" can provide shade and use concave roofs for solar panel positioning, which plays an important role in energy management systems. In addition, the light color of the roof helps to remove light and heat through reflection to allow natural ventilation of the roof.

At the same time, the designed external lighting makes it a comfortable lighthouse at night. When the light comes on, 9 small "lighthouses" shining. Their lively and playful appearance illuminates people's hearts and comforts and encourages the restoration of local people's music and entertainment activities in the years after the earthquake.

Compound exterior wall

Based on the inspiration of various musical instruments, the interior and exterior of the music classroom are wrapped. The outer wall of the building is built into a thick curved brick wall, and its skin is covered by a horizontally textured curved oak panel. Between the brick wall and the oak panel is an air layer. This is a unique combination exterior wall of music house. The outer layer is an oak skin, the inner layer is a brick wall, and the air layer in the middle can be used as a ventilation channel to ensure the high thermal inertia and sound insulation of the building, provide excellent energy efficiency, and have high architectural value.