Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. I93 Building / Wolff - Yapur

I93 Building / Wolff - Yapur

Save this project
I93 Building / Wolff - Yapur

© Herman Schumacher © Herman Schumacher © Mauricio Salas © Mauricio Salas + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Wolff - Yapur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  670
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Herman Schumacher, Mauricio Salas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, 77 Design, Adobe, Fortaleza, Global Woods, Grupo JOBEN, Helvex, Illux, Inzpira, Jardin Josefita, Leslie, Merik, Metta arquitectos, Moctezuma, Perdura, Porcelanite, Soluciones en piedra Franco, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Yair Wolff, Erik Yapur, Roberto Yañez, Hugo Cuevas, Javier Sepulveda, Jair Valdes
  • Design Team: Adriana Vega, Selene Yamilet Medina
  • Engineering: Fernando Callejas Sanchez
  • Landscape: Alejandro Vargas
  • Collaborators: Pramvala
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Herman Schumacher
© Herman Schumacher

Text description provided by the architects. Irrigacion 93 (I93) sits on the corner of Irrigacion Avenue and Presa Santa Rosa, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Mexico City. At 216 square meters, the property is inspired by modern architecture, and designed with a unique approach to production that makes great use of raw materials. With three residential apartments inside, the space is designed to take full advantage of each angle, meeting all the tenants’ needs. 

Save this picture!
© Herman Schumacher
© Herman Schumacher
Save this picture!
Level 3
Level 3
Save this picture!
© Herman Schumacher
© Herman Schumacher

I93 consists of straight, clean lines, that provide the space with an intention and strong presence. You’ll notice a use of concrete that stands out from the basement all throughout the framing, in all three levels of the building, providing subtle accent and structure. 

Save this picture!
© Herman Schumacher
© Herman Schumacher

One noteworthy aspect of this project is the simplicity on material used; concrete, black block and iron, which stand out along the two main facades. Another defining characteristic is the use of the core vertical circulations, present in the building‘s volume. Vertical circulations divide the 3 levels while introducing a different perspective to the configuration depending on where you stand. Lastly, the ventilation of the space is designed to keep the original vertical windows, keeping the air feeling very natural. 

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Salas
© Mauricio Salas

Moving to the interiors of each apartment, practically all the bathrooms, bedrooms and living rooms have natural light and ventilation, demanding the level of comfort that our client wanted to achieve. Each 150 sqm apartment consists of 3 bedrooms (each with its own full bathroom), a study or office, a half bathroom, a living room or dining room, a kitchen, a service area and room, as well as balconies and an additional open space. Standing slightly apart from the others, Apartment 1 has two additional patios, which contribute a feeling of spaciousness to its interior. Apartments 2 and 3 have a private open space at the roof top, giving each a unique added value. 

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Salas
© Mauricio Salas
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Salas
© Mauricio Salas

As in many of our projects, finishing touches include landscaping where possible, private rooftops, and of course the use of natural materials as much as possible. 

Save this picture!
© Herman Schumacher
© Herman Schumacher

To top it all off, I93 has a parking structure half a level below the sidewalk where tenants can find 24-hour surveillance, parking, pedestrian sidewalk access, and a multipurpose space for homeowners to take advantage of.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Salas
© Mauricio Salas

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Avenida Irrigacion 93, Col. Irrigation, Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wolff - Yapur
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "I93 Building / Wolff - Yapur" [Edificio I93 / Wolff - Yapur] 28 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942353/i93-building-wolff-yapur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream