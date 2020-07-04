Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Terrazas Tadeo Building / Taller Eduardo Audirac + Enrique Ramon Ríos

Terrazas Tadeo Building / Taller Eduardo Audirac + Enrique Ramon Ríos

Terrazas Tadeo Building / Taller Eduardo Audirac + Enrique Ramon Ríos

© Dos estudio © Dos estudio © Dos estudio © Dos estudio + 30

  Curated by Clara Ott
Penthouse, Residential
Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  Lead Architects: Enrique Ramón, Eduardo Audirac
  Structural Engineer: Rafael Gil Morales
  Installations: José Antonio Lino Mina CENTRO DIA
  Supervisión De Obra: Rodrigo Acevedo
  Collaborators: Elizabeth Cortés, Fernando Corona, Max Jiménez
© Dos estudio

Text description provided by the architects. Two twin towers contain 24 one- and two-storey housing units which solve a variety of typologies: 4 pent-garden units (containing private gardens), 16 terraced apartments with hanging gardens, and 4 pent-houses (2-storey, double-height units). As amenities, the project includes a common garden and a reception/multi-purpose room on the ground floor. Each tower tops off with a roof garden, jacuzzi and a viewing platform overlooking Puebla's volcanoes, Cholula's pyramid and the San Juan hill.

© Dos estudio
Axonometry 02
Axonometry 02
© Dos estudio

Every apartment is unique given the particular terraced design scheme. Orientation is north-south, a thermal axis that provides comfortable spaces with natural lighting and cross ventilation. Views were selected following the proposed design scheme for the facades. The building's structure is made of architectural concrete, with a large void left open to bring light to the basement containing the parking space and and the towers' installations, giving the building an honest reading. A philosophy of harnessing natural resources is implemented -especially regarding water- in what engineer Toño Lino calls a "blue building", one that collects rain water in a separate storage space. This is the first of it's kind for collective housing in the city of Puebla.

© Dos estudio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Dos estudio

A new topography rises vertically facing the street, but stepped and gentle towards the pre-existing "green"  residential block that coexists with the two new towers.

© Dos estudio

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico

Taller Eduardo Audirac
Enrique Ramon Ríos
Concrete

