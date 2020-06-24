Ekkharthof Community Building / Lukas Imhof Architektur

+ 30

Design Team: Lukas Imhof, Carlos Wilkening, Caroline Schillinger

Engineering: Josef Kolb AG, Romanshorn

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The living and working place for people in need of care was built in the 1970s as a gesamtkunstwerk in anthroposophical design language in the middle of the landscape around Lake Constance, Thurgau. Now a new restaurant building is to become the centre of social life.

The dining hall stages the landscape: a columned hall made of ash wood, self-bracing, open all around, stands on a concrete base that grows out of the slightly sloping terrain.

The furniture was developed especially for this project. More about it under wimm.ch.