Ekkharthof Community Building / Lukas Imhof Architektur

Ekkharthof Community Building / Lukas Imhof Architektur

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Lengwil, Switzerland
  • Design Team: Lukas Imhof, Carlos Wilkening, Caroline Schillinger
  • Engineering: Josef Kolb AG, Romanshorn
© Lukas Peters
Text description provided by the architects. The living and working place for people in need of care was built in the 1970s as a gesamtkunstwerk in anthroposophical design language in the middle of the landscape around Lake Constance, Thurgau. Now a new restaurant building is to become the centre of social life.

© Lukas Peters
Plan
Plan
© Lukas Peters
The dining hall stages the landscape: a columned hall made of ash wood, self-bracing, open all around, stands on a concrete base that grows out of the slightly sloping terrain.

© Hannes Heinzer
The furniture was developed especially for this project. More about it under wimm.ch.

© Lukas Peters
Project location

Address: Lengwil, Switzerland

About this office
Lukas Imhof Architektur
