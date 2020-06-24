Ekkharthof Community Building / Lukas Imhof Architektur

•
Lengwil, Switzerland
-
Architects: Lukas Imhof Architektur
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Lukas Peters, Hannes Heinzer
-
Design Team: Lukas Imhof, Carlos Wilkening, Caroline Schillinger
-
Engineering: Josef Kolb AG, Romanshorn
Text description provided by the architects. The living and working place for people in need of care was built in the 1970s as a gesamtkunstwerk in anthroposophical design language in the middle of the landscape around Lake Constance, Thurgau. Now a new restaurant building is to become the centre of social life.
The dining hall stages the landscape: a columned hall made of ash wood, self-bracing, open all around, stands on a concrete base that grows out of the slightly sloping terrain.
The furniture was developed especially for this project.