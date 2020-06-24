AIA Releases Design Strategies for Safer Schools post COVID-19

Save this picture! Ningbo Hanvos School / DC Alliance. Image © Yang Liu

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has just released strategies, illustrations, and 3D design models in order to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 in schools. In an effort to assist education officials with reopening schools during the pandemic, the design guidelines are part of the AIA’s initiative “Reopening America: Strategies for Safer Buildings”.

While the world is still determining whether K-12 schools will reopen this fall, the AIA’s team, including architects, public health experts, engineers, and facility managers, investigated and assessed the risks in K-12 schools. The study concluded with developed strategies to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The report comprising 3D design models, produced by VMDO Architects, and detailed strategies for classrooms and corridors, also contains a report that provides additional considerations for entrances, gymnasiums, assembly spaces, cafeterias, restrooms and staff spaces such as offices.

In addition, the study “elaborates on the many factors that need to be taken into consideration when reopening schools and provides basic building blocks that can be adjusted on a case-by-case basis when working with design teams to ensure the needs of individual education facilities are met when adapting buildings for COVID-19”. The design strategies also incorporate a seven-step Risk Management Plan for Buildings for assessing hazards, strategies that reduce risk, and the AIA’s Re-occupancy Assessment Tool, which provides a framework of strategies for making buildings safer.

