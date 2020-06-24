Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. AIA Releases Design Strategies for Safer Schools post COVID-19

AIA Releases Design Strategies for Safer Schools post COVID-19

Save this article
AIA Releases Design Strategies for Safer Schools post COVID-19

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has just released strategies, illustrations, and 3D design models in order to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 in schools. In an effort to assist education officials with reopening schools during the pandemic, the design guidelines are part of the AIA’s initiative “Reopening America: Strategies for Safer Buildings”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AIA
Courtesy of AIA

While the world is still determining whether K-12 schools will reopen this fall, the AIA’s team, including architects, public health experts, engineers, and facility managers, investigated and assessed the risks in K-12 schools. The study concluded with developed strategies to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The report comprising 3D design models, produced by VMDO Architects, and detailed strategies for classrooms and corridors, also contains a report that provides additional considerations for entrances, gymnasiums, assembly spaces, cafeterias, restrooms and staff spaces such as offices.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of VMDO Architects
Courtesy of VMDO Architects

In addition, the study “elaborates on the many factors that need to be taken into consideration when reopening schools and provides basic building blocks that can be adjusted on a case-by-case basis when working with design teams to ensure the needs of individual education facilities are met when adapting buildings for COVID-19”. The design strategies also incorporate a seven-step Risk Management Plan for Buildings for assessing hazards, strategies that reduce risk, and the AIA’s Re-occupancy Assessment Tool, which provides a framework of strategies for making buildings safer.

Related Article

AIA Releases Retail and Office Models for Reducing COVID-19 Exposure

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AIA
Courtesy of AIA

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage related to COVID-19, read our tips and articles on Productivity When Working from Home and learn about technical recommendations for Healthy Design in your future projects. Also, remember to review the latest advice and information on COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "AIA Releases Design Strategies for Safer Schools post COVID-19" 24 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942114/aia-releases-design-strategies-for-safer-schools-post-covid-19/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream