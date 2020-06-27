AIKYA House / TechnoArchitecture

+ 35

Houses • Bengaluru, India Architects: TechnoArchitecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Shamanth Patil

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Blum Grohe Toto Fab India , Grey William Marble , Higold , Higold Kitchen , Jaipur Rugs , Kito ceramics , Life Master , Purple Turtle , Trimble Manufacturers:

Design Team: Rajesh, Deepak, Saswat, Niket, Kavya, Mohammed Ali

Clients: Mrs. Divya and Mr. Mohan

Engineering: Sagar Darshan construction

Landscape: Green flash

Pmc: Plumbtech Engineers

Structural : Harshanarayana M

Interiors : Uttan Interiors

Facade: Aaren Intpro

Hvac: Engineering and Services

This house based in south Bangalore in a 4,800 sq. Ft site is a perfect representation of Techno architecture's ongoing interaction with the new language of tropical residential architecture. Evocative of the simple, open structures of times past, yet possessed of a modernity of spirit perfectly in keeping with contemporary life. The house conflates, rather than juxtaposes indoor mad outdoor spaces in perfect harmony.

On entering this south facing property, thematically reminiscent of the modern version of “Angel Angkul”, which is used as much to isolate views of the property as to protect inhabitants. Once inside, the building occupies one portion of the large site area which in turn orients itself into a larger external courtyard which occupies the other half of the site. Visitors can enter directly into the landscape area, highlighting the courtyard, while the water body in the north east corner is flanked by the landscape lawn.

An elongated bridge in gray stone, extends past the perimeter of the "outdoor living space" linking the water body. On the eastern side of the ground floor, living and the dining areas look directly over the garden and the water body and are designed as a single large area, while The other spaces like kitchen, bedroom etc are designed contributing tithe ordered flow of the property creating an air of space and tranquility.

The main staircase designed part of the internal court, separates the public and semi-public spaces and leads above tp the private bedrooms and the family area which has a small bridge leading to the 'pavilion' on the eastern side. On the second level, the common utilities like the audio-visual room, bar and the gym are positioned so as to have privacy as well as protection from direct sunlight.