Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Italy
  5. TP3 Apartment / Atelierzero + Tommaso Giunchi

TP3 Apartment / Atelierzero + Tommaso Giunchi

Save this project
TP3 Apartment / Atelierzero + Tommaso Giunchi

© Simone Furiosi © Simone Furiosi © Simone Furiosi © Simone Furiosi + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Milan, Italy
  • Architect In Charge: Atelierzero, Tommaso Giunchi
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Furiosi
© Simone Furiosi

Text description provided by the architects. What was an old office has been transformed into a vintage-style residential unit, a warm and welcoming environment where different materials coexist. The big challenge we faced was to create a space as open and bright as possible, so that the light is filtered throughout the house; hence the arrangement of the living floor designed as a large empty space, with the staircase in the center.

Save this picture!
© Simone Furiosi
© Simone Furiosi
Save this picture!
Plan 00
Plan 00
Save this picture!
© Simone Furiosi
© Simone Furiosi

The heart of the project is the wooden volume that connects the living area to the sleeping area below, an architectural element that can be interpreted as a project within the project. The upper floor consists of living room, studio, kitchen and dining area, where a long bespoke storage wall offers an interesting background, while the bedrooms and a walk-in closet are downstairs.

Save this picture!
© Simone Furiosi
© Simone Furiosi

The owners wanted particular surfaces to enrich the environment and hence the choice of materials: slabs of ceppo di grè for flooring, referring to classic Milanese architecture, combined with wood to make the space more intimate, while touches of green and yellow in the bathrooms and in the kitchen to give the new space a strong personality. To enrich the residence is a small garden, which overlooks the kitchen, which houses another room, separate from the house, intended for study or relaxation area.

Save this picture!
© Simone Furiosi
© Simone Furiosi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelierzero
Office
Tommaso Giunchi
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Italy
Cite: "TP3 Apartment / Atelierzero + Tommaso Giunchi" 21 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941950/tp3-apartment-atelierzero-plus-tommaso-giunchi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream