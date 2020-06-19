Submit a Project Advertise
  SR-1 House / SPNG Architects

SR-1 House / SPNG Architects

SR-1 House / SPNG Architects
© Hiroyuki Oki
phường 14, Vietnam
  • Architects: SPNG Architects
  Area: 162
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Panasonic, Toto, Dong Tam, Philips Lights
  • Architect In Charge: Tran Ngoc Thach
  • Design Team: Tran Ngoc Thach, Nguyen Trung Thanh
  • Client: Nguyen Trung Hieu
  • Contractor: Phu Thinh Hoang Company
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. SR-1 house is located on a site of ​​37m2, directly facing the west sunlight, surrounded by arid land, lacking urban greenery and mostly filled with typical tube houses of Ho Chi Minh City, with little or almost no gardens, is usually completed with concrete or corrugated iron roofs. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
Fourth Floor Plan
Fourth Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
The clients are people working in the field of arts, who love the natural atmosphere, trees and animals. They want to build a 4-storey house to meet the needs of life and future jobs. We set the goal of the project to have 3 main values: tranquility, kind behavior with the neighborhood context and closer connection between people and nature.

© Hiroyuki Oki
The clients are born and live in a spacious one-story rural house, with spaces connecting from front to back, so everyone in the family has a very close relationship with each other. Based on that memory, the design opens up views from common living spaces such as living room, dining room, drawing space. On the other hand, the separation in interior space is limited by minimizing solid brick walls, favoring the use of glass walls and continuous space. As such, people can gather easily and they will feel as close and familiar as their childhood home.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Responding to the context of the site, one of the main solutions for the architecture of the house is the installation of a potted plant system hanging on the façade. The system not only prevents harsh sunlight in the afternoon, but also limits the view from outside to inside the house. Therefore, the interior space becomes quieter, more private and cool. This façade provides a cool stream of steam and oxygen to not only the homeowner but also to everyone around them. The canopy makes the house look as simple as a green wall, making the neighborhood look more friendly. From here, we hope this little piece of green will help connect people closer to nature.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki
The space of the house, after completed, is green and tranquility. It is an environment that helps people return to their inner selves to restore and develop a peaceful and wealthy mind. It is a must-have in a crowded tropical city, with extreme temperatures, heavy traffic and alarming air and noise pollution.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Project gallery

SPNG Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
"SR-1 House / SPNG Architects" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

